Editor's Choice
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians on...more
An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A prototype of Goodle's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region, during the...more
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 28, 2015. A record number of at...more
Britain's leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, leaves after delivering his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Cable cars moving towards the island resort of Sentosa are shrouded by haze in Singapore September 29, 2015. The 3-hour haze Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was at 205 at 11am on Tuesday, according to the National Environment Agency. Slash-and-burn...more
People ride past uprooted trees and damaged motorcycles, in the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. Typhoon Dujuan made landfall on Taiwan on Monday after torrential rain and high winds disrupted trains and flights for...more
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Dark, narrow, streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that briny...more
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An abandoned teddy bear is seen on the ground close to the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the newly built combined service boat Mujigae in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
More than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Monday marks the first anniversary of the Occupy Central or "umbrella" movement, demanding universal suffrage in the...more
Beachgoers view the sunset with the remains of the West Pier seen on the coastline at Brighton in southern England September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Officials carry an injured woman off the speed boat of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (not pictured) after an explosion onboard, in Male, Maldives September 28, 2015. The president of the Maldives was unhurt but his wife and two aides were injured...more
Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters tags out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar at home plate during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Monday September 28, 2015. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this...more
The moon is seen rising between the landmark four towers of Madrid, Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A man hangs Chinese national flags as decorations at a park, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Australian actor Hugh Jackman (C) walks with young performers as he arrives at the "Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance" event to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival during a trip to promote his latest film "Pan" in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The...more
Bayer Leverkusen's coach Roger Schmidt walks in the pitch during a training session on the eve of their Champions League group E soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Activist Ray Turmel holds a bag of medical marijuana while he smokes a marijuana cigarette, as he calls for the total legalization of marijuana, outside the building where the federal election Munk Debate on Canada�s Foreign Policy is being held in...more
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.