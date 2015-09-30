Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 30, 2015 | 2:51am BST

Editor's Choice

A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians on Sunday clashed at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, where violence in recent weeks has raised international concern. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A Palestinian national security officer prevents a boy from throwing stones at Israeli troops during clashes over tension in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, September 29, 2015. Israeli police and Palestinians on Sunday clashed at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, where violence in recent weeks has raised international concern. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
1 / 29
An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
An interpreter works in a booth translating the addresses delivered by world leaders during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 29
A prototype of Goodle's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A prototype of Goodle's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A prototype of Goodle's own self-driving vehicle is seen during a media preview of Google's prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
3 / 29
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region, during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region, during the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets other attendees before the sixth high-level meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region, during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 29
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A migrant child leans out of a train window to collect food at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
5 / 29
President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
President Barack Obama extends his hand to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 29
A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 28, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 28, 2015. A record number of at...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 28, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
7 / 29
Britain's leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, leaves after delivering his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Britain's leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, leaves after delivering his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Britain's leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, leaves after delivering his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Close
8 / 29
Cable cars moving towards the island resort of Sentosa are shrouded by haze in Singapore September 29, 2015. The 3-hour haze Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was at 205 at 11am on Tuesday, according to the National Environment Agency. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighbouring Indonesia has blanketed Singapore in a choking haze for weeks. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Cable cars moving towards the island resort of Sentosa are shrouded by haze in Singapore September 29, 2015. The 3-hour haze Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was at 205 at 11am on Tuesday, according to the National Environment Agency. Slash-and-burn...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Cable cars moving towards the island resort of Sentosa are shrouded by haze in Singapore September 29, 2015. The 3-hour haze Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was at 205 at 11am on Tuesday, according to the National Environment Agency. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighbouring Indonesia has blanketed Singapore in a choking haze for weeks. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 29
People ride past uprooted trees and damaged motorcycles, in the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. Typhoon Dujuan made landfall on Taiwan on Monday after torrential rain and high winds disrupted trains and flights for travellers heading home from a long holiday weekend. Hundreds of thousands of households were without water and over a million experienced power outages, the Taiwanese government said late Monday. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

People ride past uprooted trees and damaged motorcycles, in the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. Typhoon Dujuan made landfall on Taiwan on Monday after torrential rain and high winds disrupted trains and flights for...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
People ride past uprooted trees and damaged motorcycles, in the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. Typhoon Dujuan made landfall on Taiwan on Monday after torrential rain and high winds disrupted trains and flights for travellers heading home from a long holiday weekend. Hundreds of thousands of households were without water and over a million experienced power outages, the Taiwanese government said late Monday. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
10 / 29
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 29
Dark, narrow, streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water may flow on the surface of Mars during the planet's summer months, a paper published on Monday showed. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Dark, narrow, streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that briny...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Dark, narrow, streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water may flow on the surface of Mars during the planet's summer months, a paper published on Monday showed. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Close
12 / 29
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson interacts with Pepper, a social humanoid robot developed by Aldebaran for SoftBank, during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 29
An abandoned teddy bear is seen on the ground close to the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

An abandoned teddy bear is seen on the ground close to the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
An abandoned teddy bear is seen on the ground close to the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
14 / 29
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the newly built combined service boat Mujigae in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the newly built combined service boat Mujigae in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the newly built combined service boat Mujigae in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
15 / 29
More than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Monday marks the first anniversary of the Occupy Central or "umbrella" movement, demanding universal suffrage in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

More than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Monday marks the first anniversary of the Occupy Central or "umbrella" movement, demanding universal suffrage in the...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
More than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Monday marks the first anniversary of the Occupy Central or "umbrella" movement, demanding universal suffrage in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 29
Beachgoers view the sunset with the remains of the West Pier seen on the coastline at Brighton in southern England September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Beachgoers view the sunset with the remains of the West Pier seen on the coastline at Brighton in southern England September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Beachgoers view the sunset with the remains of the West Pier seen on the coastline at Brighton in southern England September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 29
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
18 / 29
Officials carry an injured woman off the speed boat of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (not pictured) after an explosion onboard, in Male, Maldives September 28, 2015. The president of the Maldives was unhurt but his wife and two aides were injured in an explosion on board their speedboat as it approached Male, capital of the Indian Ocean archipelago, a senior aide told Reuters. The cause of Monday's blast was not immediately clear, but it was witnessed by several journalists who were waiting to meet President Abdulla Yameen on his return from the Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Waheed Mohamed

Officials carry an injured woman off the speed boat of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (not pictured) after an explosion onboard, in Male, Maldives September 28, 2015. The president of the Maldives was unhurt but his wife and two aides were injured...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Officials carry an injured woman off the speed boat of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (not pictured) after an explosion onboard, in Male, Maldives September 28, 2015. The president of the Maldives was unhurt but his wife and two aides were injured in an explosion on board their speedboat as it approached Male, capital of the Indian Ocean archipelago, a senior aide told Reuters. The cause of Monday's blast was not immediately clear, but it was witnessed by several journalists who were waiting to meet President Abdulla Yameen on his return from the Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Waheed Mohamed
Close
19 / 29
Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters tags out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar at home plate during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Monday September 28, 2015. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters tags out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar at home plate during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Monday September 28, 2015. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters tags out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar at home plate during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Monday September 28, 2015. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 29
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
21 / 29
The moon is seen rising between the landmark four towers of Madrid, Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

The moon is seen rising between the landmark four towers of Madrid, Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The moon is seen rising between the landmark four towers of Madrid, Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
22 / 29
A man hangs Chinese national flags as decorations at a park, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A man hangs Chinese national flags as decorations at a park, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A man hangs Chinese national flags as decorations at a park, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
23 / 29
Australian actor Hugh Jackman (C) walks with young performers as he arrives at the "Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance" event to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival during a trip to promote his latest film "Pan" in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The annual ritual began about 100 years ago as a bid to keep away bad luck when Tai Hang, a former fishing village, suffered from a plague following a typhoon. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Australian actor Hugh Jackman (C) walks with young performers as he arrives at the "Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance" event to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival during a trip to promote his latest film "Pan" in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Australian actor Hugh Jackman (C) walks with young performers as he arrives at the "Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance" event to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival during a trip to promote his latest film "Pan" in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The annual ritual began about 100 years ago as a bid to keep away bad luck when Tai Hang, a former fishing village, suffered from a plague following a typhoon. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
24 / 29
Bayer Leverkusen's coach Roger Schmidt walks in the pitch during a training session on the eve of their Champions League group E soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Bayer Leverkusen's coach Roger Schmidt walks in the pitch during a training session on the eve of their Champions League group E soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Bayer Leverkusen's coach Roger Schmidt walks in the pitch during a training session on the eve of their Champions League group E soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
25 / 29
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
26 / 29
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Palestinian protesters run away as Israeli police throw a stun grenade in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 29
Activist Ray Turmel holds a bag of medical marijuana while he smokes a marijuana cigarette, as he calls for the total legalization of marijuana, outside the building where the federal election Munk Debate on Canada�s Foreign Policy is being held in Toronto, Canada, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Activist Ray Turmel holds a bag of medical marijuana while he smokes a marijuana cigarette, as he calls for the total legalization of marijuana, outside the building where the federal election Munk Debate on Canada�s Foreign Policy is being held in...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Activist Ray Turmel holds a bag of medical marijuana while he smokes a marijuana cigarette, as he calls for the total legalization of marijuana, outside the building where the federal election Munk Debate on Canada�s Foreign Policy is being held in Toronto, Canada, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
28 / 29
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
An Israeli policeman prevents a Palestinian man from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Sep 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

25 Sep 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Sep 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures