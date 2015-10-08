Editor`s choice

Edition:
Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2015. German authorities are struggling to cope with the roughly 10,000 refugees arriving every day, many fleeing conflict in the Middle East. The government expects 800,000 or more people to arrive this year and media say it could be up to 1.5 million. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Israeli soldiers detain wounded Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A car that was stranded is submerged in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during a parliamentary session before a vote of confidence at the parliament building in Athens, Greece, October 8, 2015. Tsipras' government comfortably won a confidence vote early on Thursday, starting a race to pass key reform laws before Athens undergoes a crucial first review of its international bailout. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A woman reacts after taking a picture with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (C), Democratic presidential candidate, after his remarks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute presidential candidates forum in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney and Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy (L), who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, discuss at an event at the Frontline Club in London, Britain, October 7, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt, was pardoned by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in September. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Moncler Gamme Rouge during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A cemetery worker shovels dirt on the remains of 14 people for whom no one came forward to claim their remains after a memorial service at St. Joseph's cemetery in Lac Cruces, New Mexico October 7, 2015. There was little known about the people at their time of death beyond their names and dates of birth. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A Palestinian woman carries her crying daughter after rainwater flooded their house that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during the 50-day war in the summer of 2014, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Debris is seen in a bay after Typhoon Mujigae hit, in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, October 6, 2015. The death toll from the typhoon that struck China on the weekend has risen to 19, with four people missing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Spectators wearing masks watches the men's singles match between Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay on a polluted day at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as others take cover during clashes with the Israeli army at Qalandia checkpoint near occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, October 6, 2015. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday he did not want a spike in deadly violence in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank to spiral into armed confrontation with Israel. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 6, 2015. The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 83rd anniversary on October 8. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
David Carroll (R) of Waccamaw Lake Drive pulls boat carrying neighbors Rick Woodward, Miki Woodward and Matt Desjardins in Conway, South Carolina, October 6, 2015. The Woodward family came to the landing from their flooded neighborhood to meet daughter Kelly who had been separated from them for a few days because of the floods. Floodwaters from unprecedented rainfall in South Carolina have killed 11 people, closed some 550 roads and bridges and prompted hundreds of rescues of people trapped in homes and cars, officials said on Monday. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) kisses the forehead of Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans ahead of his address to the European Parliament during a debate on the results of the last informal European Council, in Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne is surrounded by photographers as she arrives to attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a Chanel airport during the Fashion Week in Paris, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
An Afghan National Army (ANA) officer takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Afghanistan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A man swims with his kid on the waters of the Parana do Amana river at Vila Nova do Amana community in the Sustainable Development Reserve, in Amazonas state, Brazil, September 22, 2015. Three solar-powered machines, are producing about ninety kilos of ice per day, in a region with poor access to electric energy, which used to be produced only with diesel oil, in the Amazon rain forest. The Gelo Solar (Solar Ice) project, developed by the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development and the Sao Paulo University (USP), aims to improve the life quality of the residents of the communities allowing them to preserve their fish and fruits productions which are their main economic resources. The Mamiraua Institute is also using solar energy to supply the community's homes with water and light up a soccer field. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A part of the Aviastar airplane body is handed over from the policemen to the members of the rescue team at Ulu Salu village in Luwu, Indonesia South Sulawesi province, October 6, 2015. Indonesian authorities on Monday said they had found the wreckage of an Aviastar airline Twin Otter turboprop aircraft that went missing over Sulawesi island last week with 10 people on board. Picture taken October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yusran Uccang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
The mother of 13-year-old Palestinian boy Abdel-Rahman Abeidallah, who was shot by Israeli troops during clashes on Monday, mourns over his body during his funeral in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, October 6, 2015. Abeidallah was killed on Monday in a clash with Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, a Palestinian hospital source said. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday he did not want a spike in deadly violence in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank to spiral into armed confrontation with Israel. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, gestures after arriving on a flight from Cairo, at London's Heathrow airport, Britain, October 6, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt, was pardoned by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in September. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Migrants disembark from British vessel HMS Enterprise in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy, October 6, 2015. The Italian coastguard said on Tuesday some 1830 migrants have been rescued from the Mediterranean sea in a twenty-four hour period. Six different rescue operations took place on Monday with the coastguard reinforced by German, Norwegian, British and Irish vessels. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Actress Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hugs elementary school students after picking vegetables with them during the annual fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden at the White House, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A male orangutan kept as a pet protects himself with sack at the owner's home in the village of Korek, in Kubu Raya, Indonesia West Kalimantan province, October 6, 2015. Government officials confiscated the orangutan kept as a pet by a resident to relocate it to an orangutan center, local media said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Migrants run towards the Austrian border from Hegyeshalom, Hungary, October 6, 2015. Austria and Germany have committed to backing Greek efforts to secure more EU funds to cope with the influx and to boost staff on the ground. Many of the almost 400,000 migrants who have arrived in Greece this year have later passed through Austria on their way to Germany. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A Houthi militant stands outside al-Nour mosque in Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 7, 2015. Seven people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing on the mosque in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Houthi-run state news agency said, and Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to the audience at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
People cross U Bein bridge over Tuangthaman Lake in Mandalay, Myanmar, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Afghan residents look at a damaged building after a Taliban attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2015. Police said at least three Taliban fighters were killed and seven policemen wounded in a 10-hour gun battle that began late on Monday after insurgents attacked a residential area close to the Russian embassy. The Taliban claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack against an intelligence center in Kabul. An Afghan security source said two gunmen had attacked the house of a tribal elder in Kabul and an adjacent building belonging to a former governor of the southern Helmand province. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Migrants walk towards the Hungarian border after arriving at the train station in Botovo, Croatia October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes a selfie with a fan's mobile phone after winning against Simone Bolelli of Italy in their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
