Editor`s choice

Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An Afghan refugee prepares to put on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on...more
People take a ride in a public bus in downtown Pyongyang, North Korea October 8, 2015. Smartphones, traffic jams and modern, energy-saving lights casting a dim glow on the streets - North Korea's capital shows signs of change even as it prepares for...more
An overturned police vehicle is seen after clashes between striking miners and riot police at Mina El Limon town, Nicaragua October 8, 2015. A policeman died and 23 other officers were injured in clashes with protesters, the Nicaraguan police said,...more
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the food court at the New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York, October 8, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries...more
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta celebrates with his son Cooper after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff game in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A masked Palestinian youth adds tyres to a fire during clashes with Israeli police in Sur Baher, a village in the suburbs of Arab east Jerusalem, October 7, 2015. A suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded an Israeli soldier, snatched his...more
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Moncler Gamme Rouge during the Fashion Week in Paris, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A car that was stranded is submerged in floodwaters along Lee's Landing Circle in Conway, South Carolina, October 7, 2015. Rescuers searched early Wednesday for two people missing in floodwaters in South Carolina, while authorities urged residents in...more
A reporter takes pictures of a soldier during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in Kinmen, Taiwan, September 7, 2015. Rustic Kinmen, with a population of less than 129,000, is a half-hour ferry ride to China, but it takes an hour to fly to major...more
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Undercover Israeli security personnel (R) and Israeli soldiers detain a wounded Palestinian protester during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...more
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Dancers from Boston Ballet perform a portion of "Third Symphony of Gustav Mahler: A Ballet by John Neumeier" on the Greenway to promote their upcoming season in Boston, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cemetery worker shovels dirt on the remains of 14 people for whom no one came forward to claim their remains after a memorial service at St. Joseph's cemetery in Lac Cruces, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. There was little known about the people at...more
Policemen assist one of the passengers to safety during a robbery incident inside a public bus in Manila, October 8, 2015. Policemen killed the suspected robber after he took a student hostage inside a public bus that was passing through an avenue in...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala game opening a new season of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
An Israeli policeman holds an Israeli soldier's gun which was snatched by a suspected Palestinian militant in a stabbing attack in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, October 7, 2015. The suspected Palestinian militant stabbed and wounded the...more
President Obama is introduced by Terrance Wise, a second-generation fast food worker, at the White House Summit on Worker Voice in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2015. German authorities are struggling to cope with the roughly 10,000 refugees arriving every...more
Lebanese lawyer Amal Clooney and Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy (L), who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, discuss at an event at the Frontline Club in London, October 7, 2015. Fahmy, who was sentenced to three years in prison for operating...more
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, October 7, 2015. The Cubs won 4-0. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
North Korean fans in national colours cheer during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match against Philippines at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. North Korea is getting ready to...more
A participant hits a ball with a large tennis racket at a sideline event of the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers his keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman reacts after taking a picture with Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate, after his remarks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute presidential candidates forum in Washington, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Georgia's Mamuka Gorgodze in action with Namibia's Tjuee Uanivi (L) and Eugene Jantjies during the Rugby World Cup in Exeter, October 7, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Former U.S. President George W. Bush jokingly poses to take a swing on the first hole before the opening foursome matches of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toru...more
Indian Air Force soldiers march as Mil Mi-35 gunship helicopters fly during Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Israeli soldiers detain wounded Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 7, 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a trip to Germany planned for...more
