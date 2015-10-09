Editor's choice
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
People read newspapers displayed inside a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organised tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. One of the world's most inaccessible places, North Korea has invited foreign...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
An overturned police vehicle is seen after clashes between striking miners and riot police at Mina El Limon town, Nicaragua, October 8, 2015. A policeman died and 23 other officers were injured in clashes with protesters on Tuesday, the Nicaraguan...more
An African migrant rests after arriving at Maspalomas beach on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, October 8, 2015. Some 41 African migrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, Spanish police said. REUTERS/Borja...more
A cow runs past U.S. and Philippine marine troops as they take positions during assault exercises in joint drills aimed at enhancing cooperation between the allies at a Philippine Naval base San Antonio, Zambales, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Former prime minister and presidential candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo of the Union des forces democratiques de Guinee gestures as he arrives for a campaign rally at the yard next to the parliament building in Conakry, Guinea, October 8, 2015....more
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor forces out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning in game one of the ALDS in Toronto, October 8, 2015. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
People look at cows perched on the side of livestock carrier Haidar, loaded with some 5,000 cattle, after it capsized at the Vila do Conde port in Bacarena, Para state, Brazil, October 6, 2015. Thousands of cows drowned, with no human casualties,...more
The grave of a young Iraqi, who drowned on August 27 at sea during an attempt to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, was exhumed on October 7 after his family traced him through DNA, at the Saint Panteleimon cemetery of Mytilene on...more
U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughs off a question as he explains his decision to pull out of a Republican caucus secret ballot vote to determine the nominee to replace retiring House Speaker John Boehner, on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
Houses are seen burning during a fire at Artilleria hill in a neighborhood of Valparaiso city, Chile, October 8, 2015. Around 10 homes were burnt due to a fire with 100 people evacuated, but there have been no reported cases of deaths, according...more
An Afghan refugee prepares to put on his prosthetic leg moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 8, 2015. Refugee and migrant arrivals to...more
A woman (R) who gave her name as Allyson, and who is dressed up as the Statue of Liberty high fives as she teases and harasses a man who is also dressed up as a Statue of Liberty while she films a comedy segment in Times Square, October 8, 2015. The...more
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 8, 2015. Lebanese security forces fired a water cannon at scores of anti-government protesters on Thursday, Reuters witnesses said. The...more
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the foodcourt at the New York Comic Con in Manhattan, October 8, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features...more
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (C) of Italy rides during a free practice session at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, north of Tokyo, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Arthur Linden uses a johnboat to survey the flooded areas of his brother's property along Dunbar Road in Georgetown, South Carolina, October 8, 2015. Flooding from historic rainfall in South Carolina claimed two more lives on Wednesday, and the...more
Students walk past the doused car of a train which caught fire as they head home along a railway track at Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, October 9, 2015. There were no casualties reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A wounded Palestinian protester is carried during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a...more
Shen Yuxi (L), introduces analysis software to investors at a �street stock salon� in central Shanghai, China, September 5, 2015. Shen carries a TV screen on his electronic bike to the "salon" every weekends where he sets it up on the wall outside a...more
The body of a suspected stabber lays on the street after he was killed by an Israeli soldier in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 8, 2015. Four people, including an Israeli soldier, were stabbed and wounded near a military headquarters in Tel Aviv on...more
A Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Jeffrey Cokely returns for valuables at his flooded home on Frank Williams Road in Georgetown, South Carolina October 8, 2015. Cokely had evacuated on Wednesday but had to return with the help of the South Carolina National Guard for extra clothes...more
