Editor`s choice

North Korean military participate in the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015....more
A migrant child eats an apple as he waits next to the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) watches as Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, Russia, October 11, 2015. Hamilton won the race ahead of Ferrari Formula One driver...more
A migrant woman carries her child after arriving at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas G
A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture...more
Israeli police officers stand near the partially covered body of an alleged Palestinian assailant at the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, a settlement Israel regards as one of Jerusalem's northern neighborhoods, October 12, 2015. Palestinians...more
An aerial view shows a glass bridge under construction as it is suspended over a canyon in Zhangjiajie National Park, Hunan province, China, October 3, 2015. China has begun construction on what it claims will be the longest and tallest glass-bottom...more
Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Thomas Mulcair arrives with a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner as he is applauded by his wife Catherine in Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers dance during a gala show celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea October 11, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on...more
A migrant carries a child as he walks to cross the border into Croatia, near the town of Sid in Serbia October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
Police in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on October 11, 2015 use tear gas and water cannon to disperse people marching to protest the double suicide bombing in Ankara that killed up to 128 people. Turkey is targeting Islamic State in investigations of a double...more
A view shows celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 12, 2015. Isolated North Korea marked...more
A model presents a creation by designer Kolovrat, as part of her Summer 2016 collection, during Lisbon Fashion Week, Portugal, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Honda Moto3 rider Livio Loi of Belgium falls during the Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo, Japan, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
International team member Danny Lee of New Zealand reacts after missing his putt on the 15th hole during the singles matches of the 2015 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, October 11, 2015....more
Germany's Max Kruse (C) celebrates his goal against Georgia during their Euro 2016 Group D qualifying soccer match against Germany in Leipzig, Germany October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and senior Chinese Communist Party official Liu Yunshan (R) wave during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more
Circus Knie grooms Rebecca Fratellini, Gaby Dober and Flurina Juffer (L-R) walk their horses into lake Leman on an autumn morning in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 12, 2015. The Swiss national circus has been presenting it's show for the 97th year...more
Hindu devotees pray in a holy pond on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, India, October 12, 2015. Hindus offer prayers with holy water after taking a dip in the river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during Mahalaya, which is...more
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, Britain, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes...more
Sister Rachel Denton looks at the evening sky from the doorway of St Cuthbert's Hermitage in Lincolnshire, north east Britain September 25, 2015. Denton, a Catholic hermit, rises early to tend to her vegetable garden, feed her cats and pray. But the...more
