A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 15, 2015. Thirty-two Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the past two weeks of bloodshed. The Palestinian dead include 10 knife-wielding assailants, police said, as well as children and protesters shot in violent demonstrations. The violence has been triggered in part by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is Islam's holiest site outside Saudi Arabia and is also revered by Jews as the location of two destroyed biblical Jewish temples. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

