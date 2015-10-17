Editor's choice
Palestinian militants from Fatah movement take part in an anti-Israeli military show in the West Bank city of Jenin October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Ballas
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants in Baiji, Iraq October 16, 2015. Iraqi forces and Shi'ite militia fighters recaptured most of the country�s largest oil refinery from Islamic State militants on Thursday, security...more
Young stag deer clash antlers during the annual rut in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, October 16, 2015. The Royal Park has had red and fallow deer present since 1529, and early autumn sees the rutting or breeding season begin amongst the herd...more
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian...more
French President Francois Hollande walks on the Solheimajokull Glacier, where the ice has receded by more than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles), during a visit in Iceland, October 16, 2015. President Hollande is in Iceland to experience firsthand the damage...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas, October 15, 2015....more
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates their 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Dodgers following game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium, October 15, 2015. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
A Greek coast guard diver pulls the body of a refugee child away from a sunken wooden boat near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 15, 2015. A baby, two children and a woman drowned on Thursday after their wooden boat and a coast guard vessel...more
London's Mayor Boris Johnson collides with 10-year-old Toki Sekiguchi during a game of Street Rugby with a group of Tokyo children, outside the Tokyo Square Gardens building, October 15, 2015. The game was held with the attendance of school children,...more
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative centre of Tuva region,...more
The Aletsch Glacier is pictured from the Eggishorn summit in Fiesch, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost...more
Iraqi migrants Ibrahim (R), his wife Ashty (C), their children Mandy and Muhammad pose inside their caravan in the "New Jungle" make-shift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500...more
Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, India, October 15, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates...more
A man walks between two structures that form part of the roof of the Oslo Opera House, in Oslo, Norway, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 15, 2015. Thirty-two Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the past two weeks of...more
Porn actresses take a break at the Venus erotic fair in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2015. The event, which represents the erotic business in the German capital, is open till October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Indigenous people from the Kamayura tribe take a bath in Ipavu lake at the Xingu national park in Mato Grosso, Brazil, October 2, 2015. The Kamayura tribe consists of around 300 people, and is one of the 16 ethnic groups living in the indigenous...more
The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez (L), the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet,...more
A dancer checks her positioning while rehearsing for the Rockettes 2015 Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden interjects as President Obama delivers remarks at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and...more
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick mishandles fielding a hit in the seventh inning against New York Mets in game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium, October 15, 2015. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Migrants and refugees are seen onboard passenger ferry, Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying nearly 2,500 refugees and migrants from the island of Lesbos, as it docks at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Teargas is seen released in Kosovo parliament, October 15, 2015. An opposition lawmaker in Kosovo released teargas in parliament on Thursday, the second such incident in a week in protest at a European Union-brokered accord with former master Serbia....more
A migrant jumps over the highway barrier as French gendarmes inspect a truck on the highway close to the "New Jungle" make-shift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais,...more
Magician Lei Xin (R) is seen suspended outside a double-deck bus, next to a woman in a wedding gown, as they participate in a performance on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, October 15, 2015. According to local media, the performance,...more
