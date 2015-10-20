Edition:
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. Thousands of migrants clamored to enter European Union member Croatia from Serbia on Monday after a night spent in the cold and mud of no-man's land, their passage west slowed by a Slovenian effort to impose limits on the flow to western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. Thousands of migrants clamored to enter European Union member Croatia from Serbia on Monday after a night spent in the cold and mud of no-man's land, their passage west slowed by a Slovenian effort to impose limits on the flow to western Europe. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Residents push a tricycle to a higher ground along a flooded highway in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents push a tricycle to a higher ground along a flooded highway in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, with his face smeared in black paint and ink thrown by the activists from Hindu Sena, a Hindu hardline group, talks to media after his news conference in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2015. Activists from the Hindu Sena smeared ink and black paint on Rashid's face on Monday, for serving beef in a government building in Srinagar earlier this month, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, with his face smeared in black paint and ink thrown by the activists from Hindu Sena, a Hindu hardline group, talks to media after his news conference in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2015. Activists from the Hindu Sena smeared ink and black paint on Rashid's face on Monday, for serving beef in a government building in Srinagar earlier this month, according to local media reports. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Two baby orangutans play with each other at the wildlife department in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia, October 19, 2015. The Malaysian wildlife department in July seized two baby Sumatran orangutans, found in duffel bags, from traffickers who were attempting to sell them to buyers in Malaysia. According to local media, the orangutans will be returned to Medan, Indonesia on Tuesday. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Two baby orangutans play with each other at the wildlife department in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia, October 19, 2015. The Malaysian wildlife department in July seized two baby Sumatran orangutans, found in duffel bags, from traffickers who were attempting to sell them to buyers in Malaysia. According to local media, the orangutans will be returned to Medan, Indonesia on Tuesday. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
John M. Grunsfeld (L), Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, poses for a selfie with Ahmed Mohamed, 14, the Texas teenager who was arrested after bringing a homemade electronic clock to school, during the second White House Astronomy Night on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

John M. Grunsfeld (L), Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, poses for a selfie with Ahmed Mohamed, 14, the Texas teenager who was arrested after bringing a homemade electronic clock to school, during the second White House Astronomy Night on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is embraced by his wife Sophie Gregoire as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Canada October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is embraced by his wife Sophie Gregoire as he watches results at his election night headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Canada October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee tries to keep his children warm after being rescued by Greek fishermen on the Greek island of Lesbos October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Rescue workers look for belongings of victims from a bus after an explosion on board as it was moving on Saryab road in Quetta, Pakistan October 19, 2015. A bomb killed at least 11 people on Monday on a crowded bus in Pakistan's western city of Quetta, capital of a province racked by years of separatist violence. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Rescue workers look for belongings of victims from a bus after an explosion on board as it was moving on Saryab road in Quetta, Pakistan October 19, 2015. A bomb killed at least 11 people on Monday on a crowded bus in Pakistan's western city of Quetta, capital of a province racked by years of separatist violence. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A billboard ripped in half by strong winds brought by Typhoon Koppu is seen along a main road in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A billboard ripped in half by strong winds brought by Typhoon Koppu is seen along a main road in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People gather for an anti-immigration demonstration organized by right-wing movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) to mark the one-year anniversary of the group's formation, at Theaterplatz in Dresden, Germany October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People gather for an anti-immigration demonstration organized by right-wing movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) to mark the one-year anniversary of the group's formation, at Theaterplatz in Dresden, Germany October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Chinese national flag flies as students practice Taichi on a playground of a high school, during a Guinness World Record attempt of the largest martial arts display, on a hazy day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China, October 18, 2015. The city successfully set the record by organizing over 50,000 residents to practise shadow boxing simultaneously at 15 different locations on Sunday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A Chinese national flag flies as students practice Taichi on a playground of a high school, during a Guinness World Record attempt of the largest martial arts display, on a hazy day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China, October 18, 2015. The city successfully set the record by organizing over 50,000 residents to practise shadow boxing simultaneously at 15 different locations on Sunday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinians gather next to a burning car belonging to Jewish settlers after it was set on fire by Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2015. The car was set on fire after the settlers, who tried to enter Joseph's tomb early Sunday without coordination with Palestinian forces, were handed over to the Israeli army, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinians gather next to a burning car belonging to Jewish settlers after it was set on fire by Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2015. The car was set on fire after the settlers, who tried to enter Joseph's tomb early Sunday without coordination with Palestinian forces, were handed over to the Israeli army, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas.Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the cash-strapped nation's ability to cope. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan migrant jumps off an overcrowded raft onto a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos, October 19, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas.Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, overwhelming the cash-strapped nation's ability to cope. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Jason Bregartner and his son Jason Jr., 2, sit in costume with J.D. Mirable at a bustop during the NYC Zombie Crawl in New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jason Bregartner and his son Jason Jr., 2, sit in costume with J.D. Mirable at a bustop during the NYC Zombie Crawl in New York, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shi'ite fighters launch artillery toward Islamic State militants in al-Fatha, northeast of Baiji, October 18, 2015. Iraqi forces backed by Shi'ite militia fighters say they have retaken a mountain palace complex of former President Saddam Hussein from Islamic State fighters, as government forces push ahead on a major offensive against the insurgents. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters launch artillery toward Islamic State militants in al-Fatha, northeast of Baiji, October 18, 2015. Iraqi forces backed by Shi'ite militia fighters say they have retaken a mountain palace complex of former President Saddam Hussein from Islamic State fighters, as government forces push ahead on a major offensive against the insurgents. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans faced a growing backlog of migrants on Monday, thousands building up on cold, wet borders after the closure of Hungary's southern frontier diverted them to Slovenia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans faced a growing backlog of migrants on Monday, thousands building up on cold, wet borders after the closure of Hungary's southern frontier diverted them to Slovenia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
John Hardie of Scotland is tackled by Greg Holmes of Australia before a late penalty was awarded to Australia during their Rugby World Cup Quarter Final at Twickenham in London, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

John Hardie of Scotland is tackled by Greg Holmes of Australia before a late penalty was awarded to Australia during their Rugby World Cup Quarter Final at Twickenham in London, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Yemeni soldier, pictured through a vehicle's windscreen, which was damaged by a bullet, gestures out of the window, in Marib, Yemen, October 15, 2015. Marib is a city that is heavily armed even by the standards of Yemen, where the ready availability of weapons helped start civil war and is now preventing anyone coming out on top. Yemenis often say there are three guns for every person, a boast that has become an urgent concern in a country where the United Nations says the humanitarian situation is "critical". REUTERS/Angus McDowall

A Yemeni soldier, pictured through a vehicle's windscreen, which was damaged by a bullet, gestures out of the window, in Marib, Yemen, October 15, 2015. Marib is a city that is heavily armed even by the standards of Yemen, where the ready availability of weapons helped start civil war and is now preventing anyone coming out on top. Yemenis often say there are three guns for every person, a boast that has become an urgent concern in a country where the United Nations says the humanitarian situation is "critical". REUTERS/Angus McDowall
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poses with a guitar, given as a present by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Madrid, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ballesteros/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poses with a guitar, given as a present by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Madrid, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ballesteros/Pool
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 18, 2015. Forty-one Palestinians and seven Israelis have died in recent street violence, which was in part triggered by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 18, 2015. Forty-one Palestinians and seven Israelis have died in recent street violence, which was in part triggered by Palestinians' anger over what they see as increased Jewish encroachment on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim Shi'ite women and girls carry Hezbollah flags as they take part in a march organised by Hezbollah during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, ahead of the day of Ashoura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, October 18, 2015. Ashoura, the most important day in the Shi'ite calendar, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Muslim Shi'ite women and girls carry Hezbollah flags as they take part in a march organised by Hezbollah during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, ahead of the day of Ashoura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, October 18, 2015. Ashoura, the most important day in the Shi'ite calendar, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Ireland's Rob Kearney in action with Argentina's Joaquin Tuculet during the Rugby World Cup Quarter Final in Cardiff, Wales, October 18, 2015. Reuters/Toby Melville Livepic

Ireland's Rob Kearney in action with Argentina's Joaquin Tuculet during the Rugby World Cup Quarter Final in Cardiff, Wales, October 18, 2015. Reuters/Toby Melville Livepic
A 3D printing professional wears his T-Rex skull creation during a 3D printing show in Brussels, Belgium, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A 3D printing professional wears his T-Rex skull creation during a 3D printing show in Brussels, Belgium, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A man holds a pig on a float to cross a flooded road amidst a strong current in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015, after it was hit by Typhoon Koppu. Powerful typhoon Koppu ploughed into the northeastern Philippines before dawn on Sunday destroying homes and displacing 10,000 people and whipping up coastal surges four meters (12 feet) high, disaster agency officials said. There were no reports of casualties after the category four typhoon, with central destructive winds of 175 kph (109 mph), making landfall near the town of Casiguran in the Aurora province. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man holds a pig on a float to cross a flooded road amidst a strong current in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015, after it was hit by Typhoon Koppu. Powerful typhoon Koppu ploughed into the northeastern Philippines before dawn on Sunday destroying homes and displacing 10,000 people and whipping up coastal surges four meters (12 feet) high, disaster agency officials said. There were no reports of casualties after the category four typhoon, with central destructive winds of 175 kph (109 mph), making landfall near the town of Casiguran in the Aurora province. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Comedian Tracy Morgan smiles as he speaks to a reporter as he arrives for the Mark Twain prize for Humor honoring Eddie Murphy at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Comedian Tracy Morgan smiles as he speaks to a reporter as he arrives for the Mark Twain prize for Humor honoring Eddie Murphy at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Indianapolis Colts fans hold up signs referencing Deflategate in the first half during their game against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, October 18, 2015. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts fans hold up signs referencing Deflategate in the first half during their game against the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, October 18, 2015. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau waves during a campaign rally in North Vancouver, British Columbia, October 18, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls in a federal election on October 19. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau waves during a campaign rally in North Vancouver, British Columbia, October 18, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls in a federal election on October 19. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Migrant children colour in a playroom in a refugee camp in Celle, Lower-Saxony, Germany October 15, 2015. With the approach of winter, authorities are scrambling to find warm places to stay for the thousands of refugees streaming into Germany every day. In desperation, they have turned to sports halls, youth hostels and empty office buildings. But as these options dry up, tent cities have become the fall-back plan: despite falling temperatures, a survey by German newspaper Die Welt showed at least 42,000 refugees were still living in tents. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Migrant children colour in a playroom in a refugee camp in Celle, Lower-Saxony, Germany October 15, 2015. With the approach of winter, authorities are scrambling to find warm places to stay for the thousands of refugees streaming into Germany every day. In desperation, they have turned to sports halls, youth hostels and empty office buildings. But as these options dry up, tent cities have become the fall-back plan: despite falling temperatures, a survey by German newspaper Die Welt showed at least 42,000 refugees were still living in tents. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Workers hang election posters of presidential candidates on the fence of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 18, 2015. Haiti will hold presidential elections on October 25. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Workers hang election posters of presidential candidates on the fence of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 18, 2015. Haiti will hold presidential elections on October 25. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow shrine with spikes pierced at his cheeks and lips pauses during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 18, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow shrine with spikes pierced at his cheeks and lips pauses during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 18, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Eddie Murphy, his partner Paige Butcher (L) and members of his family applaud as he takes his seat for the Mark Twain prize for Humor honoring him at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Eddie Murphy, his partner Paige Butcher (L) and members of his family applaud as he takes his seat for the Mark Twain prize for Humor honoring him at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio touches the Western Wall during a visit in Jerusalem's Old City October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio touches the Western Wall during a visit in Jerusalem's Old City October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
