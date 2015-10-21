DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (R) and fashion stylist Daniel Quist ride a motorcycle in front of a street side bar in Accra, Ghana. June 10, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion. Their passions span fine art, graphic design, music and, above all, clothes that attract notice in a city where most men wear conservative Western suits or, on special occasions, shirts made from traditional fabrics. "I like the fact that it is creating drama in the minds of the people," Kissi said. The group publishes selfies on social media, projecting their style to an audience far beyond Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

