Pictures | Thu Oct 22, 2015

Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A pile of life vests are left by migrants beside a water stream, at a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II", Toby Fulp, 38, (L) and Tommy Mack, 45, stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 21, 2015. Today marks the day that the movie's main character, Marty McFly, traveled to the future in the 1989 "Back to the Future" sequel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Hindu devotees perform "Garba", a traditional folk dance, during celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 21, 2015. Devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga during the festival, the name of which literally means "nine nights". REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
British soldiers speak to migrants on a beach at Royal Air Force (RAF) Akrotiri in Cyprus, October 21 2015. More than 100 migrants came ashore at a British military base on Cyprus on Wednesday, the first time in the migrant crisis that refugees have landed directly on British sovereign soil. REUTERS/RAF/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (2ndR) gestures as a security steward arrives to remove a fan (2ndL) who ran onto the pitch during their Champions League Group A soccer match against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on the outskirts of Beijing, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow on Tuesday evening to thank Putin for launching air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The casket for three soldiers missing from Vietnam War, Army Major Dale W. Richardson, Army Staff Sgt. Bunyan D. Price Jr., and Army Sgt. Rodney L. Griffin, is carried to their grave site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, October 20, 2015. The remains of all three servicemen were buried together in one casket. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A civil defense member carries an injured baby that survived from under debris at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Marshamsha, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya, Israel, October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self defence classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily stabbings and shootings by Palestinians and Israeli-Arabs. Many people have also rushed to gun shops and shooting ranges to get a weapon or renew their existing gun license. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A Greek Red Cross volunteer comforts a crying Syrian refugee moments after disembarking from a flooded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast on an overcrowded raft, October 20, 2015. Almost 400,000 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to the U.N., overwhelming the cash-strapped nation's ability to cope. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (C) poses for a picture after a street performance in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana, June 12, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion. Their passions span fine art, graphic design, music and, above all, clothes that attract notice in a city where most men wear conservative Western suits or, on special occasions, shirts made from traditional fabrics. "I like the fact that it is creating drama in the minds of the people," Kissi said. The group publishes selfies on social media, projecting their style to an audience far beyond Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Taliban militants stand next to the wreckage of components jettisoned by a damaged aircraft, which the militants say they had hit, in Sayed Karam district of eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan, October 14, 2015. An American F-16 aircraft was hit by small arms fire while conducting a patrol in Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan on October 13, U.S. military officials said on Monday. The fire hit one of the aircraft's stabilizers and damaged one of the munitions it was carrying, said Captain Jeff Davis, a spokesman for the Department of Defense. "As a precautionary measure it jettisoned two of its fuel tanks (and) three of its munitions before safely returning to the base," Davis said. The U.S. military official said the F-16 landed at the Bagram air base, north of Kabul. U.S. unnamed military officials could not yet say if the Taliban had carried out the attack on the plane. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Afghan Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during an Ashura procession in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2015. Ashura, the biggest event of the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century . REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An Afghan boy dries his shoes at a open fire outside a temporary UNHCR camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Singer Beyonce arrives at TIDAL X: 1020 concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire that broke out early in the morning at an accommodation for asylum seekers, near Munkedal in Sweden, October 20, 2015. A building housing asylum seekers in western Sweden burned down on Tuesday morning in the country's fourth suspected arson attack on refugee accommodation in just one week. According to local media, 14 people were evacuated from the asylum accommodation in Munkedal, north of Gothenburg, during the night. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Models line up backstage before the PatBo Winter 2016 RTW collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Typhoon victims are transported on a military truck along a flooded portion of a highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
German conservator Christian Eckmann works on the restoration of the golden mask of King Tutankhamun at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Five Syrian babies, three of them triplets (L to C), lie in blankets among their relatives as they arrive with other refugees and migrants aboard the passenger ferries Blue Star Patmos and Eleftherios Venizelos from the islands of Lesbos and Chios at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Duchess of Cambridge at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, during the first day of his state visit to Britain. October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
U.S. Representative Paul Ryan pauses as he speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Laborers work at a garment factory in Bac Giang province, near Hanoi, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
French National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen arrives at a Lyon court with her lawyer, to face charges of making anti-Muslim remarks for her comparison of street prayers to a wartime Nazi occupation, in Lyon, France, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
The sun rises as migrants walk through a field to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
