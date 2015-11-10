Edition:
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police spokeswoman said two Palestinians, who she said were aged 12 to 13, stabbed a security guard on the Jerusalem light-rail train in Pisgat Zeev, a Jewish settlement north of Jerusalem. The guard shot back at them, wounding one. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

November 10, 2015
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police spokeswoman said two Palestinians, who she said were aged 12 to 13, stabbed a security guard on the Jerusalem light-rail train in Pisgat Zeev, a Jewish settlement north of Jerusalem. The guard shot back at them, wounding one. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The swings of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, are pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. Most villagers were running for higher ground after hearing a dam at the local Samarco mine had burst, but no one inside the packed school was aware that a 20 meter-(65-foot)- high wall of mud and water was approaching. Head teacher Eliene Almeida's husband raced to the school and sounded the warning. "He came in shouting that we had to run," Almeida, 31, told Reuters at a hotel housing the village's survivors. Frantically, she rounded up the children, aged mainly between 11 and 16. "Within three minutes everyone was out." The flood killed at least four people and on Monday -- four days after the disaster struck -- 25 people were still missing. But Almeida's 58 students all survived. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

November 09, 2015
The swings of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, are pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. Most villagers were running for higher ground after hearing a dam at the local Samarco mine had burst, but no one inside the packed school was aware that a 20 meter-(65-foot)- high wall of mud and water was approaching. Head teacher Eliene Almeida's husband raced to the school and sounded the warning. "He came in shouting that we had to run," Almeida, 31, told Reuters at a hotel housing the village's survivors. Frantically, she rounded up the children, aged mainly between 11 and 16. "Within three minutes everyone was out." The flood killed at least four people and on Monday -- four days after the disaster struck -- 25 people were still missing. But Almeida's 58 students all survived. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Britain's Prince Charles watches on as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a knife as they visit Seppeltsfield Winery in South Australia's Barossa Valley, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kalisz/Pool

November 10, 2015
Britain's Prince Charles watches on as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a knife as they visit Seppeltsfield Winery in South Australia's Barossa Valley, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kalisz/Pool
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

November 10, 2015
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Women sit in the pews while attending Big Bethel AME church in Atlanta, United States September 20, 2015. The church, under the leadership of the Reverend John Foster, is one of the oldest African American congregations in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. In the Bible Belt of southern U.S. states, Kentucky and Georgia among them, church and religion are ever present, from well-attended services to prayer groups and choirs. Crosses hang from necklaces and prayers are said before meals and Little League baseball sessions. Even so, Americans as a whole are becoming less religious, judging by such markers as church attendance, prayer and belief in God, according to a recent poll by Pew Research Center. REUTERS/Brittany Greeson

November 09, 2015
Women sit in the pews while attending Big Bethel AME church in Atlanta, United States September 20, 2015. The church, under the leadership of the Reverend John Foster, is one of the oldest African American congregations in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. In the Bible Belt of southern U.S. states, Kentucky and Georgia among them, church and religion are ever present, from well-attended services to prayer groups and choirs. Crosses hang from necklaces and prayers are said before meals and Little League baseball sessions. Even so, Americans as a whole are becoming less religious, judging by such markers as church attendance, prayer and belief in God, according to a recent poll by Pew Research Center. REUTERS/Brittany Greeson
A migrant man carrying a girl tries to reach a Spanish volunteer lifeguard as refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

November 10, 2015
A migrant man carrying a girl tries to reach a Spanish volunteer lifeguard as refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Workers wheel Roy Lichtenstein's "Nurse" through an emptied auction room following an auction where it sold for $95,365,000.00 at Christie's in Manhattan, New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

November 10, 2015
Workers wheel Roy Lichtenstein's "Nurse" through an emptied auction room following an auction where it sold for $95,365,000.00 at Christie's in Manhattan, New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner speaks on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards where she receives an award, in Manhattan, New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

November 10, 2015
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner speaks on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards where she receives an award, in Manhattan, New York November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sportsman trains at the premises of a local stadium in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, November 10, 2015. The Russian Sports Ministry said on Tuesday it was open for closer cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in order to eliminate any irregularities committed by the Russian anti-doping watchdog and its accredited laboratory. On Monday an anti-doping commission report alleged widespread corruption in Russia, triggering one of the biggest doping scandals in sporting history. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

November 10, 2015
A sportsman trains at the premises of a local stadium in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, November 10, 2015. The Russian Sports Ministry said on Tuesday it was open for closer cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in order to eliminate any irregularities committed by the Russian anti-doping watchdog and its accredited laboratory. On Monday an anti-doping commission report alleged widespread corruption in Russia, triggering one of the biggest doping scandals in sporting history. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Shoes of migrants are seen as they wait for transport at a transit camp after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece in Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

November 10, 2015
Shoes of migrants are seen as they wait for transport at a transit camp after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece in Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant (R) thank a man who rescued him from open sea near the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

November 10, 2015
A migrant (R) thank a man who rescued him from open sea near the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

November 09, 2015
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter August 10, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout

November 09, 2015
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter August 10, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout
Deadwood is seen at sunset in Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 550 km (341 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic atmosphere after a flood submerged it in salt water for more than two decades. Originally a busy lakeside tourist village in the 1920s renowned for its saltwater baths, Epecuen came to a sudden end in November 10, 1985 when a succession of rainy winters caused Lago Epecuen to overflow and water surged through a special retaining wall and into the town. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 10 meters (33 feet) of salt water. Now, 30 years on, the water has evaporated and former residents can walk amidst the rusted out ruins of what was once their town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

November 09, 2015
Deadwood is seen at sunset in Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 550 km (341 miles) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic atmosphere after a flood submerged it in salt water for more than two decades. Originally a busy lakeside tourist village in the 1920s renowned for its saltwater baths, Epecuen came to a sudden end in November 10, 1985 when a succession of rainy winters caused Lago Epecuen to overflow and water surged through a special retaining wall and into the town. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 10 meters (33 feet) of salt water. Now, 30 years on, the water has evaporated and former residents can walk amidst the rusted out ruins of what was once their town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
London's mayor Boris Johnson holds a fish while touring the Mahane Yehuda market with chef Assaf Granite (L) in Jerusalem November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

November 10, 2015
London's mayor Boris Johnson holds a fish while touring the Mahane Yehuda market with chef Assaf Granite (L) in Jerusalem November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

November 10, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Nepalese police officers worship a dog during the dog festival as part of celebrations of Tihar at Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal November 10, 2015. Hindus all over Nepal are celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, during which they worship cows, which are considered a maternal figure, and other animals. Also known as the festival of lights, devotees also worship the goddess of wealth Laxmi by illuminating and decorating their homes using garlands, oil lamps, candles and colorful light bulbs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

November 10, 2015
Nepalese police officers worship a dog during the dog festival as part of celebrations of Tihar at Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal November 10, 2015. Hindus all over Nepal are celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, during which they worship cows, which are considered a maternal figure, and other animals. Also known as the festival of lights, devotees also worship the goddess of wealth Laxmi by illuminating and decorating their homes using garlands, oil lamps, candles and colorful light bulbs. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. Marie, who wears the burqa, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. "People do not expect to see a Muslim woman who uses a burqa, practices the religion properly and is a professional guitarist who plays in a heavy metal band, so many people are shocked by it. But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely, many people are shocked," said Marie. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

November 09, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugees in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. Marie, who wears the burqa, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. "People do not expect to see a Muslim woman who uses a burqa, practices the religion properly and is a professional guitarist who plays in a heavy metal band, so many people are shocked by it. But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely, many people are shocked," said Marie. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of Myanmar's pro-democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi gather outside National League for Democracy headquarters (NLD) in Yangon, Myanmar, November 9, 2015. Myanmar's ruling party conceded defeat in the country's general election on Monday, as the opposition led by democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi appeared on course for a landslide victory that would ensure it can form the next government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

November 09, 2015
Supporters of Myanmar's pro-democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi gather outside National League for Democracy headquarters (NLD) in Yangon, Myanmar, November 9, 2015. Myanmar's ruling party conceded defeat in the country's general election on Monday, as the opposition led by democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi appeared on course for a landslide victory that would ensure it can form the next government. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

November 10, 2015
Displaced Sunni people fleeing the violence in Ramadi, cross a bridge on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
The Eiffel Tower is seen at sunset in Paris, France, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 09, 2015
The Eiffel Tower is seen at sunset in Paris, France, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman wearing a traditional "mantilla" dress takes part in an open-air mass to celebrate Madrid's patron saint La Almudena Virgin in Madrid, Spain, November 9, 2015. Every 9th of November the people from Madrid remember their patron saint with a mass and a procession of the effigy of the virgin. Legend has it that the image of the Virgin of La Almudena was brought to Spain by St. James and hidden away in a niche in the city's wall during the city's siege by Moorish troops in the eighth century. Two centuries later the image revealed itself when the wall where it was hidden crumbled away. According to tradition, the candles on either side of the virgin were said to still be burning. REUTERS/Susana Vera

November 09, 2015
A woman wearing a traditional "mantilla" dress takes part in an open-air mass to celebrate Madrid's patron saint La Almudena Virgin in Madrid, Spain, November 9, 2015. Every 9th of November the people from Madrid remember their patron saint with a mass and a procession of the effigy of the virgin. Legend has it that the image of the Virgin of La Almudena was brought to Spain by St. James and hidden away in a niche in the city's wall during the city's siege by Moorish troops in the eighth century. Two centuries later the image revealed itself when the wall where it was hidden crumbled away. According to tradition, the candles on either side of the virgin were said to still be burning. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A rainbow is seen over a beach with lifejackets and a boat, left behind by refugees and migrants that arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

November 10, 2015
A rainbow is seen over a beach with lifejackets and a boat, left behind by refugees and migrants that arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
