Editor's choice
A mother reacts after her child entered an exam hall to take the annual college entrance examinations in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. About 630,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's...more
Emergency personnel inspect the site of a building explosion in Elizabeth, New Jersey November 11, 2015. One person was killed and 15 people were injured in the apparent natural gas explosion that flattened a New Jersey home and forced the evacuation...more
A fisherman holds his net in the Niger River in Bamako, Mali, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Children play on a trampoline at a playground on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan November 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz
A person takes pictures in smog at the square in front of a church in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Debris is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen detain a protester during clashes in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo November 10, 2015. Police fired tear gas at hundreds of people armed with sticks and shovels protesting the arrest of several youth leaders in Congo's second...more
A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia October 14, 2015. IAR said its workers...more
Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin poses with her crown after an interview at her home in Toronto, Ontario November 10, 2015. Canada's China-born Miss World contestant said on Tuesday her visa to travel to the beauty pageant at a Chinese resort has been...more
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern...more
Men carry one of the coffins for the seven people who were killed by unknown militants, during a protest procession in Kabul, Afghanistan November 10, 2015. A protest convoy drove the bodies of seven members of Afghanistan's minority Hazara community...more
People walk around Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
(L-R) A man nicknamed "Barcelona", Alexey Bolotov and Alexey Jakushin drink vodka as they travel by a pioneer motorized rail car on their way to Kalach, Sverdlovsk region, Russia October 18, 2015. The "pioneer," a light auxiliary rail vehicle, is a...more
Cast member Bryan Cranston, from the award-winning television series "Breaking Bad", tries on his character Walter White's Heisenberg Hat one last time during a donation of the show's memorabilia at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in...more
A carnival reveler celebrates the start of the carnival season in Cologne, Germany November 11, 2015. In many parts of Germany, at 11:11am on November 11, people mark the official start of carnival, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a...more
Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma smiles as he poses with attendants after watching real-time data of transactions at Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global shopping festival in Beijing, China, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy is being held by relatives as he waits to receive polio vaccine drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the armed forces look at names on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England , November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, businessman Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson pose during a photo opportunity before the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential...more
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in the City of London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Kurdish female fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures as she carries her weapon near al-Hawl area where fighting between Islamic State fighters and fighters from Democratic Forces of Syria are taking place in south-eastern city...more
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa...more
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model sticks her tongue out as she gets her hair done backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Manhattan, New York November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A car is surrounded by sheep as they return home from grazing fields outside Tbilisi, Georgia, November 11, 2015. Twice a year, in spring at the start of the grazing season and in autumn at season's end, herds of sheep cross the country during a long...more
Slovenian soldiers set up wire barriers in the village Gibina, Slovenia, November 11, 2015. Trucks carrying wire fencing arrived in the Slovenian village of Gibina close to the border with Croatia early on Wednesday, a day after the government said...more
Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria gather around a fire near al-Hawl area where fighting between them and Islamic State fighters are taking place in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.