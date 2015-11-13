Editor's choice
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters and supporters mourn around the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12,...more
Vincent Asaro smiles as he departs Brooklyn Federal Court in New York November 12, 2015. Asaro, 80, who was charged with taking part in the 1978 airport heist that helped inspire the Mafia movie "Goodfellas," was found not guilty in a Brooklyn...more
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. At least 27 people were killed in two suicide explosions in a busy area in Beirut's southern suburb, a stronghold of Lebanese...more
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton gestures during the closing ceremony of the 10th National Industry Meeting (ENAI) at the International Convention Centre of Brazil, in Brasilia, Brazil November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Fire caused by petrol bombs thrown by youths is seen at the building of Greece's central bank following brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece November 12, 2015. Striking Greeks took to...more
Israeli undercover forces are seen in this still image taken from Al-Ahli hospital CCTV and obtained by Reuters TV, during their raid of the hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. Israeli undercover forces raided a hospital in...more
A mother reacts after her child entered an exam hall to take the annual college entrance examinations in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. About 630,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's...more
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. Kurdish forces launched an offensive on Thursday to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year...more
A group from the student drop-in center at the Carter Community Center watch the Veterans Day parade passing through Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Army veteran Walter Shof, 53, listens to speakers at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Midnight Mission homeless shelter in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A wooden cross floats amongst poppies that have been thrown into a fountain in Trafalgar Square during the Armistice Day of remembrance in central London , Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Ukrainian police detain activists of women's rights group Femen as they protest against homophobia outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, November 12, 2015. Femen and gay rights activists are pushing parliament to adopt bills, including...more
An Israeli border police falls during clashes with Palestinian protesters near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A medic looks at blood stain of a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli undercover forces during a raid at Al-Ahly hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron November 12, 2015. Israeli undercover forces raided a hospital in the West Bank on...more
A Syrian refugee Marwa who live in Jordan, sit with her children in their home and cries as she speaks to Reuters TV, about her story, in Amman, Jordan, November 8, 2015. Marwa, who was detained by the Syrian authorities, was separated from her...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie share a moment during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Canada November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Lloyd's of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyd's building in London, Britain November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People are greeted by "X-wing pilots" as they gather around a life-sized Star Wars X-wing Fighter model on display at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. The event coincides with a media tour of a Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA...more
Britain's Prince Charles speaks to a mounted policeman (not pictured) as he visits the New South Wales Mounted Police Unit in Sydney, Australia, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Craig Greenhill/Pool
A vendor waits for customers at his firewood stall in Kabul, Afghanistan November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A model wearing a creation by Luis Benitez poses during an urban shooting as part of Andalucia de Moda (Andalusia Fashion) at an aquarium in Seville, southern Spain, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Palestinian boys hold candles during a protest marking the 11th anniversary of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's death, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2015. Arafat died on November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A child places a flower bouquet at the grave of a relative during Veterans Day at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Students perform during a founding ceremony of a football team of Shaolin Tagou martial arts school, in Dengfeng, Henan province, China November 10, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Children of asylum seekers from the Balkans flash victory signs as they play outside a provisional home for refugees in a former building of a publisher in Bergisch Gladbach near Cologne, Germany November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Pope Francis blesses a sick man during a special audience for members of Opera Don Guanella at the Paul VI's hall at the Vatican November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.