A mother reacts after her child entered an exam hall to take the annual college entrance examinations in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. About 630,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's...more

A mother reacts after her child entered an exam hall to take the annual college entrance examinations in Seoul, South Korea, November 12, 2015. About 630,000 students on Thursday sat for the annual exams that could lead them to one of the country's top universities. In South Korea, there is no higher achievement than to be accepted by a prestigious university. As a result, many students prepare for these entrance exams from an early age, often studying up to 16 hours a day for years to take this test. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close