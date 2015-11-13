Editor's choice
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters and supporters mourn around the coffin of fellow fighter John Robert Gallagher, a Canadian who died on November 4 in battle with Islamic State fighters, during his funeral in Hasaka, Syria November 12,...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
A government worker cleans debris floating on a river ahead of the annual rainy season in north Jakarta, Indonesia November 13, 2015.REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Hungary's Zsolt Toth carves Star Wars character Darth Vader for the ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium, November 13, 2015. Reuters/Eric Vidal
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. At least 37 people were killed and more than 181 wounded on Thursday in two suicide bomb blasts in a crowded...more
A student walks by a college notice board on campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut November 12, 2015. More than 1,000 students, professors and staff at Yale University gathered on Wednesday to discuss race and diversity at the elite Ivy...more
Primary school students exercise inside a classroom on a hazy day in Jinan, Shandong province, China, November 12, 2015. Most outdoor activities were banned for students due to yellow alert of smog in Jinan on Thursday, local media reported....more
A view shows a site that contained a drinking water well, damaged by what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force, in the rebel-controlled area of Al Ghariya village, eastern countryside of Deraa, Syria November 12, 2015....more
Britain's Prince Charles is guided by Janine Kirk, Chief Executive of the Prince's Charities Australia as they meet with representatives from disaster and emergency services organizations in Sydney, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lisa Marie...more
A girl looks at a bird fishing in the sea in Cancun, Mexico October 14, 2015. Cancun's transformation in the 1970s from a small Caribbean fishing village into a strip of nightclubs and high-rise hotels has reduced biodiversity and polluted water...more
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton gestures during the closing ceremony of the 10th National Industry Meeting (ENAI) at the International Convention Centre of Brazil, in Brasilia, Brazil November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. Kurdish peshmerga forces secured several strategic facilities in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar on Friday as part of an offensive against Islamic State...more
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Tulkarm November 12, 2015. Israeli undercover forces raided a hospital in the West Bank on Thursday, shooting dead a Palestinian during an...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) and his wife Cilia Flores arrive at the United Nations Human Rights Council for a special session in Geneva, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Spanish childhood educator Adela Hernandez, 26, touches the head of a child as he attends a program that gives children academic and psychological help to improve their chances in life, at a Catholic charity Caritas center in the neighborhood of...more
A false color image of the planet Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the color differences between Pluto's distinct regions is seen in this picture produced by New Horizons scientists released by NASA November...more
An honor guard prepares to be inspected by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's during his official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A man snorkels near coral reefs at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 12, 2015. British and Russian planes arrive empty at Sharm al-Sheikh daily to bring back tourists after both countries suspended flights into the Red Sea resort....more
A woman performs a religious ritual at Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Swedish policemen check passports at Hyllie train station in Sweden November 12, 2015. The Swedish government on November 11 said it would temporarily reinstate border checks to deal with an unprecedented influx of migrants, making it the latest...more
The window of a damaged house is pictured in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Waves break in front of the South Pier on Blackpool Promenade, northern Britain, November 13, 2015. Abigail, the first named storm to hit Britain, whipped up winds of up to 84 miles per hour and cut power to 12,000 home according to local media...more
