United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2015 | 6:56am GMT

People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Richard Dowlin (L), 35, and Cormac Gollogly, 35, are married by registrar Mary Claire Heffernan in the South Clonmel Community Care Centre in County Tipperary, November 17, 2015. Dowlin and Gollogly are the first gay couple to marry in Ireland. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Meghan McNeal reacts as she receives the 2015 Urban Artisans Awards next to First lady Michelle Obama during the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards ceremony at the White House, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Armed police stand outside the stadium in front of a board announcing that the friendly match between Germany and Netherlands is called off by police due to security reasons in Hanover, Germany, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants, as they pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks last Friday, in Paris, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 17, 2015. The Potala Palace, once the seat of Tibetan government and traditional residence of Dalai Lama, is a 13-storey palace with more than 1000 rooms. More than 1,300 years old, the palace is more than 3,700 meters above sea level and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A passenger looks for his belongings after a train derailed in Quetta, Pakistan, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
President Barack Obama (R) chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin prior to a working session at the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Hindu women worship the Sun god Surya in the waters of river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Actor Charlie Sheen is seen on the set of the NBC Today show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 17, 2015. The former "Two and A Half Men" star said on Tuesday he is HIV positive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Passengers climb down the side of the ferry KM Wihan Sejahtera as it capsizes in Tanjung Perak port, Surabaya, East Java November 16, 2015 in this photo provided by Antara Foto. The Tanjung Perak harbour master reported that 175 passengers and crew evacuated the ship and there were no casualties. Picture taken November 16, 2015. REUTERS/POLAIR POLDA JATIM/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Palestinian protesters take a selfie in front of a section of the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, during an anti-Israel protest, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. Of the 660,000 refugees and migrants who have reached Greece this year, more than half have landed at Lesbos. So far this year, some 3,460 lives have been lost crossing the Mediterranean, 360 in the last four weeks alone with 250 of these in Greek territorial waters, UNHCR spokesperson Adrian Edwards told a news briefing in Geneva on November 13. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Two men row a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A pair of jeans from a refugee child is seen on a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos November 16, 2015. Of the 660,000 refugees and migrants who have reached Greece this year more than half have landed at Lesvos. So far this year, some 3,460 lives have been lost crossing the Mediterranean, 360 in the last four weeks alone with 250 of these in Greek territorial waters UNHCR spokesperson Adrian Edwards told a press briefing in Geneva on November 13. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Fishermen stand on rocks in front of the sea as a lightning storm approaches, in the southern city of Ashkelon, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A woman weeps as she kneels near bouquets of flowers and burning candles at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, as people continue to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in the French capital on Friday. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Syrian refugee children climb on a fence to watch a football training workshop in a refugee camp to provide Syrian and Jordanian trainers with football training skills, at Azraq refugee camp near Al Azraq city, Jordan, November 16, 2015. Syrian soccer coaches living in the Azraq refugee camp are being trained by the English Premier League in skills needed to train young players. A workshop, run by the Premier League's Premier Skills programme, began at the camp on Monday (November 16) with the plan to set up soccer leagues for young players to keep them occupied and fit. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Three wax figures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the three legislative periods are displayed at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Cuban migrants sleep on the floor at a border post with Nicaragua in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica November 16, 2015. Nicaragua on Sunday closed its border with Costa Rica to hundreds of Cubans headed for the United States, stoking diplomatic tensions over a growing wave of migrants making the journey north from the Communist-ruled island. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People gather around the rubble of the house of Palestinian Muhammad Abu Shaheen after it was demolished by Israeli troops, at Qalandia refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 16, 2015. Israeli security forces said Abu Shaheen had carried out attack against Israeli. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Aung San Suu Kyi arrives for Myanmar's first parliament meeting after November 8's general elections, at the Lower House of Parliament in Naypyitaw November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House in Washington November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum dives but fails to stop a shot by Australia's captain Steve Smith during the fourth day of the second cricket test match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A damaged toilet stands amidst rubble in the town of Douma in eastern Ghouta of Damascus October 17, 2015. Some 2.4 billion people around the world don't have access to decent sanitation and more than a billion are forced to defecate in the open, risking disease and other dangers, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A young Sumatran orangutan looks out from its travel cage as it arrives at the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme quarantine at Batu Mbelin, near Medan in North Sumatra, Indonesia November 16, 2015. Three baby Sumatran orangutan were recovered recently by police after they arrested wildlife traffickers who smuggled them out of Aceh province. REUTERS/Y.T. Haryono

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
(From L) French Minister for Higher Education and Research Thierry Mandon, French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, French President Francois Hollande and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls observe a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national currently in Syria and believed to be one of Islamic State's most active operators is suspected of being behind Friday's attacks in Paris, acccording to a source close to the French investigation. "He appears to be the brains behind several planned attacks in Europe," the source told Reuters of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, adding he was investigators' best lead as the person likely behind the killing of at least 129 people in Paris on Friday. According to RTL Radio, Abaaoud is a 27-year-old from the Molenbeek suburb of Brussels, home to other members of the militant Islamist cell suspected of having carried out the attacks. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
The Eiffel Tower is lit with the blue, white and red colours of the French flag in Paris, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of a series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A girl holding flowers pauses during a tribute to the Paris attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Pictures