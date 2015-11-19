Editor's Choice
Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The mother of a young policeman, who was killed during the Tianjin port blasts in August, cries as she pays tribute in front of the tomb of her son to mark the 100th day after the accident, at Tanggu Martyrs Cemetery, in Tianjin, China, November 19,...more
A photo published in Islamic State magazine Dabiq shows a can of Schweppes Gold soft drink and what appeared to be a detonator and switch on a blue background. /Social Media
Soldiers and policemen are pictured at the scene where two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mobile phone market in the northern Nigerian city of Kano November 18, 2015. The explosions occurred at the Farm Centre phone market, near the...more
A forensic personnel places makers in a bus with windows broken by bullets after an attack in Sarajevo, November 19, 2015. Two soldiers of the Bosnian army were shot dead late on Wednesday when an attacker opened a fire from an automatic weapon at a...more
Protesters form a human chain in front of a north Minneapolis police precinct and around their encampment during a protest in response of Sunday's shooting death of Jamar Clark by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 18, 2015. State...more
Mohamed Abdeslam, brother of Ibrahim Abdeslam, an attacker who died in the Paris assault, places candles on the balcony of his house in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek during a memorial gathering to honor the victims of the recent deadly Paris...more
Protesters shout slogans as they march towards the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac
Refugee children point at a map of Europe inside a make-shift tent at a refugee camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A police officer uses pepper gas as Brazilian lawmaker Paulo Pimenta (L, in suit) tries to control a confrontation between two groups of demonstrators during the Women Black March, ahead of the National Black Consciousness Day in Brasilia, Brazil,...more
Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years ago and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in...more
Protesters scuffle with the police as they try to march near the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit where the leaders are meeting in Manila, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
French special police forces secure the area as shots are exchanged in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children look out from airplane windows before flying to Tirana and Pristina, from Munich airport, Germany, November 18, 2015. About 90 migrants from Albania and Kosovo were deported on Wednesday after their bid for asylum was declined....more
A passenger looks for his belongings after a train derailed in Quetta, Pakistan November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A fan holds up a sign in the stands before a match between England and France at Wembley Stadium in London Tuesday, November 17 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez/Livepic
Police officers inspect a suspicious item outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defence control centre in Moscow,...more
Alibaba CEO Jack Ma (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) participate in a panel discussion at the APEC CEO Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A devotee holding oil lamp waits for sunrise to offer prayers to the rising sun during the "Chhat" festival in Kathmandu, Nepal November 18, 2015. Hindus in Nepal celebrate "Chhat", a four-day festival that honours the sun god by praying at sunrise...more
A frame grab taken from a footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry, November 17, 2015, shows a Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS long-range bomber releasing a cruise missile at an unknown location in Syria. Russia said on Tuesday it had stepped up air...more
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their...more
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants, as they pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks last Friday, in Paris, France, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police evacuate residents in Saint-Denis, France, near Paris, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Ulia Matos takes part in a school of theatre, makeup and hair styling graduation contest in Havana, November 16, 2015. Picture taken November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman rides a purebred Spanish horse during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair which is dedicated in full and exclusively to the purebred Spanish horse in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del...more
Two men row a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A Palestinian rides his bicycle past a mural on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Actor Charlie Sheen is seen on the set of the NBC Today show prior to being interviewed by host Matt Lauer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 17, 2015. The former "Two and A Half Men" star said on Tuesday he is HIV positive....more
A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 17, 2015. The Potala Palace, once the seat of Tibetan government and traditional residence of Dalai Lama, is a 13-storey palace with...more
Meghan McNeal reacts as she receives the 2015 Urban Artisans Awards next to First lady Michelle Obama during the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards ceremony at the White House in Washington November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of special French RAID forces are seen at a raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Hindu women worship the sun god Surya in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their families and the...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.