A model wears a bazin dress made by designer Fadi Maiga in Bamako, Mali, October 21, 2015. Gasps of delight filled the convention hall as models, decked out in Mali's signature bazin fabric in crimson reds, indigoes and neon greens, strutted the catwalk while musicians from across the West African nation provided the soundtrack. Bazin, a polished, heavy cotton fabric with a distinctive sheen, is extremely popular across the region and is worn at almost all formal occasions in Mali. �If you show up to a marriage without wearing bazin, you might as well not show up at all,� said Baba Sereme, a designer known for his bazin suits for men, with hand-dyed elaborate colour schemes. REUTERS/Joe Penney

