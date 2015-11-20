Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 20, 2015 | 4:46am GMT

Editor's Choice

Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 28
A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
2 / 28
Fher Olvera of Mana holds a sign reading "Latinos united don't vote for the racists!" as he performs "Somos Mas Americanos" with Los Tigre del Norte's Jorge Hernandez (C) and Hernan Hernandez (2nd L) during the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fher Olvera of Mana holds a sign reading "Latinos united don't vote for the racists!" as he performs "Somos Mas Americanos" with Los Tigre del Norte's Jorge Hernandez (C) and Hernan Hernandez (2nd L) during the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Fher Olvera of Mana holds a sign reading "Latinos united don't vote for the racists!" as he performs "Somos Mas Americanos" with Los Tigre del Norte's Jorge Hernandez (C) and Hernan Hernandez (2nd L) during the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 28
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 28
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as well as Christians and Yazidis, a faith that combines elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Now the town is largely deserted. But in a row of houses used by Islamic State fighters, there were signs of recent occupation: a smell of rotting food, and foam mattresses and pillows laid on the floor. Picture taken November 16 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as well as Christians and Yazidis, a faith that combines elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Now the town is largely deserted. But in a row of houses used by Islamic State fighters, there were signs of recent occupation: a smell of rotting food, and foam mattresses and pillows laid on the floor. Picture taken November 16 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
5 / 28
The mother of a young policeman, who was killed during the Tianjin port blasts in August, cries as she pays tribute in front of the tomb of her son to mark the 100th day after the accident, at Tanggu Martyrs Cemetery, in Tianjin, China, November 19, 2015. The blasts in Tianjin port on August 12 killed at least 160 people, many of which were firefighters and policemen. REUTERS/Stringer

The mother of a young policeman, who was killed during the Tianjin port blasts in August, cries as she pays tribute in front of the tomb of her son to mark the 100th day after the accident, at Tanggu Martyrs Cemetery, in Tianjin, China, November 19,...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
The mother of a young policeman, who was killed during the Tianjin port blasts in August, cries as she pays tribute in front of the tomb of her son to mark the 100th day after the accident, at Tanggu Martyrs Cemetery, in Tianjin, China, November 19, 2015. The blasts in Tianjin port on August 12 killed at least 160 people, many of which were firefighters and policemen. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 28
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen as he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen as he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen as he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 28
A model wears a bazin dress made by designer Fadi Maiga in Bamako, Mali, October 21, 2015. Gasps of delight filled the convention hall as models, decked out in Mali's signature bazin fabric in crimson reds, indigoes and neon greens, strutted the catwalk while musicians from across the West African nation provided the soundtrack. Bazin, a polished, heavy cotton fabric with a distinctive sheen, is extremely popular across the region and is worn at almost all formal occasions in Mali. �If you show up to a marriage without wearing bazin, you might as well not show up at all,� said Baba Sereme, a designer known for his bazin suits for men, with hand-dyed elaborate colour schemes. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A model wears a bazin dress made by designer Fadi Maiga in Bamako, Mali, October 21, 2015. Gasps of delight filled the convention hall as models, decked out in Mali's signature bazin fabric in crimson reds, indigoes and neon greens, strutted the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A model wears a bazin dress made by designer Fadi Maiga in Bamako, Mali, October 21, 2015. Gasps of delight filled the convention hall as models, decked out in Mali's signature bazin fabric in crimson reds, indigoes and neon greens, strutted the catwalk while musicians from across the West African nation provided the soundtrack. Bazin, a polished, heavy cotton fabric with a distinctive sheen, is extremely popular across the region and is worn at almost all formal occasions in Mali. �If you show up to a marriage without wearing bazin, you might as well not show up at all,� said Baba Sereme, a designer known for his bazin suits for men, with hand-dyed elaborate colour schemes. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
8 / 28
An Afghan migrant carries her baby after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan migrant carries her baby after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
An Afghan migrant carries her baby after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said on Thursday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 28
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a matter of urgency since there are currently only 2,800 reception places for the 12,000 refugees and migrants currently on the island. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a matter of urgency since there are currently only 2,800 reception places for the 12,000 refugees and migrants currently on the island. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 28
Protesters face riot police near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Protesters face riot police near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Protesters face riot police near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 28
A man is taken away from the scene by French special police forces during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. At least five people are being held for questioning by French police in a suburb in northern Paris following a raid on Islamic State militants suspected of being behind Friday's attacks, Paris prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A man is taken away from the scene by French special police forces during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. At least five people are being...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A man is taken away from the scene by French special police forces during an operation in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. At least five people are being held for questioning by French police in a suburb in northern Paris following a raid on Islamic State militants suspected of being behind Friday's attacks, Paris prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
12 / 28
A Tibetan woman carries a child as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 18, 2015. Located four hours' drive from Lhasa at an altitude of around 4,718m (15, 479 ft) above sea level, Namtso lake is not only the highest saltwater lake in the world but also considered sacred, attracting throngs of devotees and pilgrims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Tibetan woman carries a child as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 18, 2015. Located four hours' drive from Lhasa at an altitude of around 4,718m (15, 479 ft) above sea level, Namtso lake is not only the highest...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Tibetan woman carries a child as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China November 18, 2015. Located four hours' drive from Lhasa at an altitude of around 4,718m (15, 479 ft) above sea level, Namtso lake is not only the highest saltwater lake in the world but also considered sacred, attracting throngs of devotees and pilgrims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 28
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (L) speaks to French President Francois Hollande before he delivers a speech during a meeting of French mayors in Paris, France, November 18, 2015. French President Francois Hollande called on the international community on Wednesday to set aside their sometimes diverging national interests and join a grand coalition against hardline militant group Islamic State. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (L) speaks to French President Francois Hollande before he delivers a speech during a meeting of French mayors in Paris, France, November 18, 2015. French President Francois Hollande called on the international...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (L) speaks to French President Francois Hollande before he delivers a speech during a meeting of French mayors in Paris, France, November 18, 2015. French President Francois Hollande called on the international community on Wednesday to set aside their sometimes diverging national interests and join a grand coalition against hardline militant group Islamic State. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool
Close
14 / 28
Refugee children point at a map of Europe inside a make-shift tent at a refugee camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a matter of urgency since there are currently only 2,800 reception places for the 12,000 refugees and migrants currently on the island. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Refugee children point at a map of Europe inside a make-shift tent at a refugee camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Refugee children point at a map of Europe inside a make-shift tent at a refugee camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a matter of urgency since there are currently only 2,800 reception places for the 12,000 refugees and migrants currently on the island. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
15 / 28
People light candles before releasing a traditional home-made paper balloon into the sky during the annual Tazaungdaing festival in Taunggyi, Myanmar November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People light candles before releasing a traditional home-made paper balloon into the sky during the annual Tazaungdaing festival in Taunggyi, Myanmar November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
People light candles before releasing a traditional home-made paper balloon into the sky during the annual Tazaungdaing festival in Taunggyi, Myanmar November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
16 / 28
Flight deck crew work around a Rafale (L) and a Super Etendard fighter jets as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier will be deployed today to support operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Flight deck crew work around a Rafale (L) and a Super Etendard fighter jets as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Flight deck crew work around a Rafale (L) and a Super Etendard fighter jets as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015. France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier will be deployed today to support operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 28
A forensic personnel places makers in a bus with windows broken by bullets after an attack in Sarajevo, November 19, 2015. Two soldiers of the Bosnian army were shot dead late on Wednesday when an attacker opened a fire from an automatic weapon at a betting shop near the army barracks at the periphery of the capital Sarajevo. Witnesses at the scene said the attacker appeared to be a follower of the ultra-conservative Salafi Muslim movement in Bosnia, but Nefic could not confirm the reports. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A forensic personnel places makers in a bus with windows broken by bullets after an attack in Sarajevo, November 19, 2015. Two soldiers of the Bosnian army were shot dead late on Wednesday when an attacker opened a fire from an automatic weapon at a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A forensic personnel places makers in a bus with windows broken by bullets after an attack in Sarajevo, November 19, 2015. Two soldiers of the Bosnian army were shot dead late on Wednesday when an attacker opened a fire from an automatic weapon at a betting shop near the army barracks at the periphery of the capital Sarajevo. Witnesses at the scene said the attacker appeared to be a follower of the ultra-conservative Salafi Muslim movement in Bosnia, but Nefic could not confirm the reports. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
18 / 28
Waves and high winds hit the sea wall and light beacon at Newhaven in south England, Britain, November 18, 2015., 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Waves and high winds hit the sea wall and light beacon at Newhaven in south England, Britain, November 18, 2015., 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Waves and high winds hit the sea wall and light beacon at Newhaven in south England, Britain, November 18, 2015., 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 28
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek are searched by police vefore taking part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek are searched by police vefore taking part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek are searched by police vefore taking part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
20 / 28
A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. A woman suicide bomber blew herself up and another militant died on Wednesday in a police raid that sources said had foiled a jihadi plan to hit Paris's business district, La Defense, days after attacks that killed 129 across the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. A woman...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A forensic expert inspects the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. A woman suicide bomber blew herself up and another militant died on Wednesday in a police raid that sources said had foiled a jihadi plan to hit Paris's business district, La Defense, days after attacks that killed 129 across the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 28
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their families and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. Hindu women fast for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A Hindu devotee takes his selfie while sitting on a boat before offering prayers to the rising sun in the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2015. Hindu women fast for the whole day for the betterment of their families and the society during the festival. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
22 / 28
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, United States November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, United States November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Michael Horn, President and CEO of Volkswagen America, reacts to being mobbed by the media after he apologized for the Volkswagen diesel scandal at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, United States November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 28
Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years ago and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in Jordan. Her face is excluded from the photo to protect his identity. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years ago and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years ago and arrived in Sacramento in September after living in Jordan. Her face is excluded from the photo to protect his identity. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
24 / 28
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
25 / 28
Soldiers and policemen are pictured at the scene where two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mobile phone market in the northern Nigerian city of Kano November 18, 2015. The explosions occurred around 1500 GMT at the Farm Centre phone market, near the centre of Nigeria's second biggest city, killing at least 12 people and wounding around 60 others, a Red Cross official and police said. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers and policemen are pictured at the scene where two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mobile phone market in the northern Nigerian city of Kano November 18, 2015. The explosions occurred around 1500 GMT at the Farm Centre phone...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Soldiers and policemen are pictured at the scene where two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a mobile phone market in the northern Nigerian city of Kano November 18, 2015. The explosions occurred around 1500 GMT at the Farm Centre phone market, near the centre of Nigeria's second biggest city, killing at least 12 people and wounding around 60 others, a Red Cross official and police said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 28
A car approaches the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington November 18, 2015. At least three people were killed and about 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in Washington state on Wednesday after a storm blew down trees and triggered mudslides, authorities said. REUTERS/David Ryder

A car approaches the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington November 18, 2015. At least three people were killed and about 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in Washington state on...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A car approaches the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington November 18, 2015. At least three people were killed and about 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in Washington state on Wednesday after a storm blew down trees and triggered mudslides, authorities said. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
27 / 28
Mohamed Abdeslam, brother of Ibrahim Abdeslam, an attacker who died in the Paris assault, places candles on the balcony of his house in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek during a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/stringer

Mohamed Abdeslam, brother of Ibrahim Abdeslam, an attacker who died in the Paris assault, places candles on the balcony of his house in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek during a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Mohamed Abdeslam, brother of Ibrahim Abdeslam, an attacker who died in the Paris assault, places candles on the balcony of his house in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek during a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/stringer
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Nov 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Nov 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Nov 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures