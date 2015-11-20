Editor's Choice
An Iranian migrant is escorted back to Greece by Macedonian policemen after he tried to cross Greece's border with Macedonia illegally, near the Macedonian town of Gevgelija, November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of...more
Still image from video shows a hostage rushed out of the Radisson hotel in Bamako, Mali, November 20, 2015. Gunmen shouting Islamic slogans attacked a luxury hotel full of foreigners in Mali's capital Bamako early on Friday morning, taking 170 people...more
Pilgrims pray outside the Jokhang Temple in central Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, at dawn November 20, 2015. Every day thousands of Tibetans visit and pray at Jokhang Temple, considered one of the most sacred places of worship. REUTERS/Damir...more
A member of the homicide squad holds plastic evidence bags containing unclaimed items, including photos, money and a travel pass, that belonged to a migrant who died during their journey to Europe, in the police department in Palermo, Italy November...more
Catholic faithful pray in front of a cross of Jesus Christ erected by a roadside in Kakoge, north of Uganda's capital Kampala, October 18, 2015. Pope Francis makes his first pontifical visit later this month to Africa, where Catholicism has grown...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks around a newly manufactured subway train at a station in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A vehicle stuck in the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River is pictured in this aerial photo in Stanwood, Washington November 19, 2015. About 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington state late on Wednesday, after a...more
The flood waters of the Snoqualmie River cover 284th Ave NE in this aerial photo in Carnation, Washington November 19, 2015. About 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Washington state late on Wednesday, after a storm blew down...more
A Palestinian teen is escorted by Israeli prison guards before an indictment hearing at the Jerusalem district court November 19, 2015. The teen was one of two youths who stabbed a security guard on a light-rail train in Pisgat Zeev, a Jewish...more
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. A group monitoring the Syrian...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol...more
A Tibetan woman prostrates herself during prayers outside a temple in the old part of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters face riot police near the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Afghan migrant carries her baby after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama deliver remarks to reporters after their bilateral meeting alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 19, 2015....more
A name on letter box reading "Amimour" is seen at the entrance of an apartment building where Samy Amimour, one of the attackers identified by the police, grew up in the Parisian suburb of Drancy, France, November 17, 2015. France, which along with...more
Devil Ark manager Dean Reid reacts as Tasmanian Devil joeys climb on him before the first shipment of healthy and genetically diverse devils to the island state of Tasmania leave the Devil Ark sanctuary in Barrington Tops on Australia's mainland,...more
French police sharp shooters secure a ceremony attended by French President in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, November 19, 2015 after last Friday's series of deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A labourer unloads coal from a truck at a coal dump site in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Students work on an improvised car assembly line as a group of foreign reporters visits a vocational school on a government organised tour in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as...more
Fans celebrate as Corinthians win the Brazil Serie A soccer championship title, following their match with Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro, November 19, 2015. Corinthians were crowned Brazilian champions on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with Vasco da Gama,...more
A Syrian refugee is helped by a volunteer to climb after arriving by a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos November 19, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the...more
A still image taken from video footage, released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 19, 2015, shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the...more
