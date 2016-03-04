Editor's choice
Migrants stand near a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "Jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) look on at the start of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim...more
Swings in a kindergarten yard are covered in weeds inside the exclusion zone in Okuma, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 13, 2016. Family members...more
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in the Manhattan borough of New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as protestors hold up a sign reading "No Place for Hate in Maine" during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Joel Page
A model presents a creation by U.S. designer Rick Owens as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Rosana Vieira Alves and her 5-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, pose for a picture in the sea of Porto de Galinhas, a beach located in Ipojuca, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Supporters cheer at a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in East Lansing, Michigan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A military band rehearses ahead of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and...more
People use selfie sticks and lift up their mobile phones and cameras to record and take pictures of a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square as the area near the Great Hall of the People is prepared for upcoming annual sessions of the National...more
A group of lifesavers rehearse their marching routine in preperation for the upcoming Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival, on Bondi Beach in Australia, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A girl wears a virtual reality headset outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iranian migrant, his lips sewn shut, is seen near makeshift shelters during the dismantlement of the shanty town called the "Jungle" in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Lava flows from Fuego volcano during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Two women, one holding machine gun, attack a riot police bus at the entrance to a police station in the Istandbul suburb of Bayrampasa, Turkey March 3, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/DHA
Migrants queue to receive travel papers near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The head of Mozambique's Civil Aviation Institute, Comandante Joao Abreu, shows a piece of debris found on a beach that could be from a missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Maputo, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg
A Singapore Airlines (SIA) Airbus A350-900 is greeted with a water cannon salute as it arrives at Singapore's Changi Airport March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Former Republican U.S. presidential nominee Mitt Romney criticizes current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah March 3, 2016....more
Singer Katy Perry raises arms with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ground personnel help U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly to get out of a Soyuz capsule shortly after landing near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Members of the Hashid Shaabi Shi'ite milita launches a mortar round toward Islamic State militant, west of Samarra, in the desert of Anbar, Iraq March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past buildings, which were damaged during the security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in the southeastern town of Cizre in Sirnak province, Turkey March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A Soyuz capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Volkov and Mikhail Korniyenko descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2,...more
Blind and visually impaired Palestinian students attend a class, where they are taught English through song and music, at a school in the West Bank city of Hebron March 2, 2016. Palestinian students at a school for the blind in the West Bank are...more
A view of the inflight entertainment screen on the back of economy class seats on the first of 67 new Airbus A350-900 planes delivered to Singapore Airlines at Singapore's Changi Airport March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Enthusiast Mike Garth wears a Ghostbusters costume while attending a photo call for the upcoming movie "Ghostbusters" at Sony Studios in Culver City, California March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view shows a damaged classroom inside a school that was run by UNICEF in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
