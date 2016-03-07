Editor's choice
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, India, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men store bags of flour unloaded from a Red Crescent aid convoy in the rebel held besieged town of Jesreen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Runner Allyson Felix poses for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hil11, Los Angeles, California March 7, 2016. "I love the song 'I'm a Diva' by Beyonce because it's like my alter ego," said Felix. "I want to be the best...more
Widow Alexandra McClintock (C) grieves during a burial service for her husband, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Matthew McClintock, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in January, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 7, 2016....more
A man stacks mortar shells on a shelf inside a mortar factory in Iskandariya, south Baghdad March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Kalandjibo Balo, a 23-year-old woman who recycles plastic for a living, poses for a photograph at Akouedo dump in Abidjan, Ivory Coast February 25, 2016. Women have long played a dominant role in agriculture in Ivory Coast and in the sprawling...more
A rebel fighter from 'Jaysh al-Sunna' holds his weapon as he stands behind a sand barricade in Tel Mamo village, in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syria March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously as they debate during the Democratic presidential candidates' debate in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Martin Koenig's team gets tangled up after leaving the start chute at the restart of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Willow, Alaska March 6, 2016. Mushers and dog sled teams from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's grueling...more
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes applies tika on his forehead during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 7, 2016. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take...more
A woman holds a U.S. flag during a performance by U.S. electronic music group Major Lazer in Havana, Cuba March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at an EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, Belgium, as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Pope Francis confesses as he leads a penitential service in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Refugees aboard a dinghy sail for the Greek island of Chios as they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Young Muslims protest Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before being escorted out during a campaign rally in the Kansas Republican Caucus at the Century II Convention and Entertainment Center in Wichita, Kansas March 5, 2016....more
The Tungurahua volcano spews smoke and ash near Banos, Ecuador March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Campana
A dog trainer (not pictured) works with a previously abandoned dog at a police center in Saltillo, Mexico March 4, 2016. Stray dogs are adopted by the police from a municipal anti-rabies center and then trained to help the police patrol the streets,...more
Nadine, a humanoid created by Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Professor Nadia Thalmann and her team, reacts to the presence of people during an interview with Reuters at their campus in Singapore March 1, 2016. With her brown hair, soft skin...more
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Sphynx cat looks on during the Catsburg 2016 International cat show in Moscow, Russia, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a statement to the media after being detained for questioning in a federal investigation of a bribery and money laundering scheme in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A boy injured during a suicide attack in Shabqadar is transported on a stretcher at Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan March 7, 2016. REUTERS/ Khuram Parvez
A migrant finds shelter in a train wagon as others sit near the railway tracks at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
France's synchronized swimming team takes part in a training session at the Olympic Games Qualification Tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An incirrate octopod is shown at a depth of 4,290 meters taken by a remotely operated underwater vehicle Deep Discoverer near Necker Island, or Mokumanamana, on the northwestern end of the Hawaiian Archipelago in this image courtesy of NOAA Office of...more
A reflection of Republican presidential candidate Texas Senator Ted Cruz is seen above members of the audience at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A security agent guards the area behind curtains inside the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) are taking place, in Beijing, China March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
