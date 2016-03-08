Kalandjibo Balo, a 23-year-old woman who recycles plastic for a living, poses for a photograph at Akouedo dump in Abidjan, Ivory Coast February 25, 2016. Women have long played a dominant role in agriculture in Ivory Coast and in the sprawling markets where most Ivorians purchase their daily necessities. Now some are breaking through into the most important positions in government, administration and business - positions long held by males in this traditional society. In 2012, Niale Kaba became finance minister, the first woman to hold the post in more than half a century as an independent nation. Ivorian women today work in a range of jobs -- from gas-station attendant to plastic recycler and lawyer. International Women's Day is marked on March 8. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

