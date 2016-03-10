Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 10, 2016 | 12:35am GMT

A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A woman looks through a tent during a gathering by Houthi loyalists against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
1 / 29
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of researches into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of researches into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of researches into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
2 / 29
An honor guard stands over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

An honor guard stands over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
An honor guard stands over the casket of former first lady Nancy Reagan, wife of former President Ronald Reagan, at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
3 / 29
Children receive oxygen, after suffering from choking, at a hospital in Taza south of Kirkuk, March 9, 2016. More than 40 people suffered partial choking and skin irritation in northern Iraq when Islamic State fired mortar shells and Katyusha rockets filled with "poisonous substances" into their village late on Tuesday, local officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Children receive oxygen, after suffering from choking, at a hospital in Taza south of Kirkuk, March 9, 2016. More than 40 people suffered partial choking and skin irritation in northern Iraq when Islamic State fired mortar shells and Katyusha rockets...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Children receive oxygen, after suffering from choking, at a hospital in Taza south of Kirkuk, March 9, 2016. More than 40 people suffered partial choking and skin irritation in northern Iraq when Islamic State fired mortar shells and Katyusha rockets filled with "poisonous substances" into their village late on Tuesday, local officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
4 / 29
A student offers a heart-shaped paper cutout to a French CRS riot policeman during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform bill protests by students and union members, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A student offers a heart-shaped paper cutout to a French CRS riot policeman during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform bill protests by students and union members, March 9, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A student offers a heart-shaped paper cutout to a French CRS riot policeman during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Lyon, France, as part of nationwide labor reform bill protests by students and union members, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
5 / 29
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout via Reuters

A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in this handout photo released by Farsnews on March 9, 2016. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout via Reuters
6 / 29
People watch a solar eclipse outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

People watch a solar eclipse outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
People watch a solar eclipse outside the planetarium in Jakarta, Indonesia March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
7 / 29
A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
8 / 29
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hold their hands over their hearts for the U.S. National Anthem as they wait for Clinton to arrive at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9 / 29
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of research into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of research into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of research into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
10 / 29
Women shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Santiago, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Women shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Santiago, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Women shout slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Santiago, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
11 / 29
A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A girl runs through a field of grass close to a makeshift camp for migrants near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
12 / 29
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. The female cub, who is yet to be named, was born on December 11 last year. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool

A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. The female cub, who is yet to be named, was born on December 11 last year. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. The female cub, who is yet to be named, was born on December 11 last year. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool
13 / 29
Attendants prepare tea inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Attendants prepare tea inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Attendants prepare tea inside the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
14 / 29
A woman with her face painted with a drawing of a screaming mouth shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and to demand policies to prevent femicides outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A woman with her face painted with a drawing of a screaming mouth shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and to demand policies to prevent femicides outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A woman with her face painted with a drawing of a screaming mouth shouts slogans during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day and to demand policies to prevent femicides outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
15 / 29
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers on-board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing in 2014, burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers on-board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing in 2014, burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers on-board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing in 2014, burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
16 / 29
An Israeli policeman clear the spot where, according to Israeli police spokesperson, at least 10 Israelis were stabbed, in the popular Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli policeman clear the spot where, according to Israeli police spokesperson, at least 10 Israelis were stabbed, in the popular Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
An Israeli policeman clear the spot where, according to Israeli police spokesperson, at least 10 Israelis were stabbed, in the popular Jaffa port area of Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
17 / 29
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, plays in his tent at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, plays in his tent at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A migrant who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, plays in his tent at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
18 / 29
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva pose for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva pose for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva pose for a portrait at the U.S. Olympic Committee Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
19 / 29
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Louis Vuitton in Paris, France, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
20 / 29
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to supporters as she arrives to speak at her campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
21 / 29
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' are shown near the podium before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a press event at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' are shown near the podium before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a press event at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. The display...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' are shown near the podium before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at a press event at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, March 8, 2016. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
22 / 29
A U.S. army soldier loads rocket pods on a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. army soldier loads rocket pods on a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A U.S. army soldier loads rocket pods on a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
23 / 29
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders thrusts his fists in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders thrusts his fists in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders thrusts his fists in the air as he speaks to supporters on the night of the Michigan, Mississippi and other primaries at his campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
24 / 29
Students of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Malta take part in a dress rehearsal of "White" at the University of Malta in Valletta, Malta, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Students of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Malta take part in a dress rehearsal of "White" at the University of Malta in Valletta, Malta, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Students of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Malta take part in a dress rehearsal of "White" at the University of Malta in Valletta, Malta, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
25 / 29
Indigenous women line up during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day at Revolucion monument in Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Indigenous women line up during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day at Revolucion monument in Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Indigenous women line up during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day at Revolucion monument in Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
26 / 29
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Models present creations by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Fall/Winter 2016/2017 women's ready-to-wear collection show in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
27 / 29
Dajana Djuric, 25, who has worked as a chimney sweep since the age of six, cleans a chimney in Brcko, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dajana Djuric, 25, who has worked as a chimney sweep since the age of six, cleans a chimney in Brcko, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Dajana Djuric, 25, who has worked as a chimney sweep since the age of six, cleans a chimney in Brcko, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
28 / 29
An airplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An airplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
An airplane flies past the sun as it goes into a partial solar eclipse in Singapore March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
29 / 29
Pictures