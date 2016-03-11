Editor's choice
Members of the panther men of Liabo village, an Ivorian traditional dance group, pose as they prepare to perform at the MASA (Market for African Performing Arts) at the culture palace of Abidjan, Ivory Coast March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An injured migrant stands in the back of a truck after scuffles broke out as goods were distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Civil Defence members put out a fire that spread in an oil refinery in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks with rival Ted Cruz during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016....more
A migrant boy uses a piece of a tent as a kite as he runs in a field near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
School children take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise in an annual evacuation drill at an elementary school in Tokyo March 11, 2016, to mark the five-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A human skeleton is pictured after it was unearthed at a highway construction area close La Serena city, north of Santiago, Chile, March 10, 2016. Authorities said that the skeleton was from pre-Hispanic burials around the year 300 AD....more
A participant observes a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a rally in Tokyo March 11, 2016, to mark the fifth-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toasts President Barack Obama during a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A migrant boy stands in a puddle in a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Proton rocket, that will launch the ExoMars 2016 spacecraft to Mars, is lifted on the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, in this handout photo released by European Space Agency (ESA) on March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane...more
Rakeem Jones lies on the ground while being removed by deputies from a Donald Trump rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016, in a still image from video provided by Ronnie Rouse March 10, 2016. Jones was assaulted during his eviction from...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winks to a supporter during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Kurdish women wearing traditional clothes dance during a celebration for Kurdish outfit day in the northeast Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli, Syria March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An Irish Setter stands on its bench during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A piece of debris found by a South African family off the Mozambique coast in December 2015, which authorities will examine to see if it is from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, is pictured in this handout photo released to Reuters March 11,...more
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama talks with journalists in Geneva, Switzerland March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People pay their respects as former first lady Nancy Reagan lies in repose at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stranded refugees and migrants watch a cruise ship leaving the port as they sit close to a shelter for refugees and migrants at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
