A man (C) shouts as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Otto Frederick Warmbier (C), a University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea since early January, is taken to North Korea's top court in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo March 16, 2016. North Korea's supreme...more
Musician Frilal Ortiz carries a double bass in downtown Havana, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in...more
Migrants line up as they disembark the German naval vessel Frankfurt Am Main in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant sits inside a tent next to the border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio hugs his family after he announced that he is suspending his campaign at an event in Miami, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Visitor Roman Zorin touches a 3D portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a specialized library for blind and partially sighted people in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, March 15, 2016. The portrait was created specially for blind people to...more
A voter casts a ballot at Su Nueva laundromat during voting in Illinois' presidential primary election in Chicago, Illinois, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (R) and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A model presents a creation by Jotaro Saito from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man looks towards a lunar halo seen above the sky of Kathmandu, Nepal, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses binoculars during the wedding ceremony the grandson of Rabbi Yosef Dov Moshe Halberstam, religious leader of the Sanz Hasidic dynasty and the granddaughter of the religious leader of Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Hasidic...more
A security agent gestures toward photographers as he and his comrades gather to have their picture taken after the closing ceremony of National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Damir...more
U.S. student Otto Warmbier is led away from North Korea's top court, in this photo released March 16, 2016. North Korea's supreme court sentenced Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student, who was arrested while visiting the country, to...more
A masked Belgian policeman secures the area from a rooftop near the scene where shots were fired during a police search of a house in the suburb of Forest near Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A farmer harvests broccoli in the town of al-Ansariyeh south of Sidon, Lebanon March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India March 4, 2016. Some 650 million people, or one in 10 of the world's population, have no access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and...more
Police and rescue personnel search a bus damaged in a bomb blast in Peshawar, Pakistan March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Two hands grasp the curtains to pull them open just before Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich emerges to deliver his victory speech after winning the Ohio Republican presidential primary, during his rally at Baldwin Wallace...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks on the phone at a Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop during a campaign stop in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Russian military pilot is greeted upon his return from Syria to a home airbase during a welcoming ceremony in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Olga Balashova/Handout via Reuters
Children covering themselves with an opposition flag dance as they take part in a protest marking the fifth anniversary of the Syrian crisis in the old city of Aleppo, Syria March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Sergio Hunco, 17, takes a break as he plays with a tennis ball in a tunnel in downtown Havana, Cuba March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cast member Maria Bello poses at a special screening of "The Confirmation" at the NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kenya Wildlife Service and Save The Elephants staff stand next to an elephant as they undertake the collaring of ten elephants ranging near the Standard Gauge Railway to fit them with advanced satellite radio tracking collars in Tsavo National Park,...more
Rosemary Harder wears a hat supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a news conference, after the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri primary elections, held at his Mar-A-Lago Club, in Palm Beach, Florida...more
Refugees and migrants cross a river near the Greek-Macedonian border to return to Greece, after an unsuccessful attempt to enter Macedonia, west of the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
The Soyuz TMA-20M for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew of Jeff Williams of the U.S. and Oleg Skriprochka and Alexey Ovchinin of Russia is transported from an assembling hangar to the launchpad, ahead of its launch scheduled on March...more
