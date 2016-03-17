Editor's choice
Alberto Echeverria (C) 16, plays at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A demonstrator throws an inflatable doll known as "Pixuleco" of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bonfire during a protest at the appointment of Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia,...more
Relatives of a dead miner cry next to his coffin during a tribute prior to his burial in Tumeremo in Bolivar state, Venezuela March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they visit with patients at the Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York City, March 16, 2016....more
A man (C) shouts as refugees and migrants grab goods donated by volunteers from a truck at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Blood stains the wall of a damaged mosque in Ummarari village after a suicide bomb attack in Borno, Nigeria March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants line up as they disembark the German naval vessel Frankfurt Am Main in the Sicilian harbor of Pozzallo, Italy, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Musician Frilal Ortiz carries a double bass in downtown Havana, Cuba March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
President Barack Obama smiles after announcing Judge Merrick Garland (L) of the United States Court of Appeals as his nominee for the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Christian volunteers, who have joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session by coalition forces in a training camp in Duhok province, Iraq March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
U.S. student Otto Warmbier is led away from North Korea's top court, in this photo released March 16, 2016. North Korea's supreme court sentenced Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student, who was arrested while visiting the country, to...more
Rafale (R) and Mirage 2000 fighter jets (L) are parked on the tarmac during the close air support (CAS) exercise Serpentex 2016 hosted by France in the Mediterranean island of Corsica, at Solenzara air base, March 16, 2016. Serpentex is an annual...more
Members of a Ukrainian National Guard battalion named after General Serhiy Kulchytsky take part in a ceremony in honor of the second anniversary of the battalion's creation and to commemorate members killed in the pro-Russian separatist conflict in...more
Women in the foreground smile as Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau greets people in the lobby of the United Nations Headquarters following a press conference in Manhattan, New York, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant sits inside a tent next to the border fence at the Greek-Macedonian border, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh region of India, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Amira B. arrives for testimony at a local court in Munich, southern Germany, March 17, 2016. A court in Munich wants witness Amira B. to take off her veil during the appeal hearings which she refused in the first trial because of her religious views....more
An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in...more
A still image from video shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne (2nd R) taking his seat after delivering his Budget to the House of Commons, in central London, Britain March 16, 2016. REUTERS/UK Parliament via REUTERS TV
Lufthansa CFO Simone Menne (L) stands with personnel before a news conference at Lufthansa headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Veterinarians Ewerton Luis de Lima and Lizzie Ortiz hold a white Bengal tiger cub born in captivity during a press presentation at Huachipa's private zoo in Lima, Peru, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A model presents a creation by Jotaro Saito from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2016 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man paddles his boat along the weed-covered interiors of Nigeen Lake in Srinagar March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
