Students from a martial arts school practice Shaolin Kung Fu on cliffs in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more
A Steller sea lion eats fish during a press visit at the Marineland Zoo in Antibes before its reopening, six months after the flooding that affected the French Riviera in October 2015, in Antibes, France, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Refugees drag another refugee to the police, accusing him of abusing a young girl, at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A businessman stands at a pond in the Kyu-Shiba-rikyu Garden on a warm and sunny day in Tokyo, Japan, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Haze layers above the dwarf planet Pluto are seen in an undated image taken by the Ralph/Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera (MVIC) on NASA's New Horizons spacecraft and released March 17, 2016. About 20 haze layers are seen; the layers have been...more
Syrian refugee Radwan Sheikho, 30, is seen among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder drinks some water as he testifies before a House Oversight and government Reform hearing on "Examining Federal Administration of the Safe Drinking Water Act in Flint, Michigan, Part III" on Capitol Hill in Washington...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at an event declaring the construction of Ryomyong Street, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 18, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Deputies of Socialist Party, observe a condom floating thrown from the stands, during a session at the congress in favor of a draft law by the government, which seeks to ease the country's strict abortion ban, in Valparaiso, Chile March 17, 2016....more
Thistlecrack ridden by Tom Scudamore on the way to winning the 3.30 Ryanair World Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
A man transports a sculpture of Christ covered by a colorful cloth on a trolley cart, ahead of the upcoming Holy Week, in downtown Bogota, Colombia March 17, 2016.REUTERS/John Vizcaino
An American man whose driver's license identified him as Kweis Mohammed Jamal speaks during an interview with Kurdish television, in this still image from video taken on March 16, 2016. The 26-year-old American man who was captured by Kurdish forces...more
A man checks a hunting rifle at a shop for hunting weapons in Baghdad, Iraq March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A raft of the Kon-Tiki 2 international raft expedition, is seen during a Chilean Navy rescue operation on a merchant ship, in Pacific Ocean waters off Puerto Montt, southern Chile in this Chilean Navy handout photo taken March 17, 2016....more
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand clears the bar during the women's pole vault event at the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland, Oregon March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Buddhist monk uses a traditional needle to tattoo the body of a man at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, March 18, 2016. Believers from across Thailand travel to the monastery to have their bodies...more
People take part during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A house is seen in the middle of a road in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, March 16, 2016. According to local media, the brothers who own the house did not reach an agreement on the allocation of government compensation, thus are unable to sign a...more
A woman carries a bucket of potable water on her head at Tisma town, Nicaragua February 29, 2016. World Water Day is marked on March 22. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sailboats form a line in Cagnes Sur Mer, France, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
