The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks, in Paris, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters
People look from the roof of a house as Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family departs from the Jose Marti international airport in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
President Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition baseball game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman mourns the death of a man who died after consuming bootleg alcohol in Tando Mohammad Khan in Pakistan, March 22, 2016. Local media reported deaths following the consumption of spurious liquor in Tando Mohammad Khan. REUTERS/Akram Shahid
A man watches on television as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A refugee sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) afternoon general session in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Penitents of Rocio brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The hands of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro are seen during a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko reacts from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Widows daubed in colors dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu...more
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter covered with a blanket, after being rescued at open sea, as they arrive at the port of Mytilene on the Lesbos island, Greece, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Broken windows seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Rescue workers treat victims outside the Maelbeek underground station, in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/RTL Belgium via Reuters TV
Passengers walk on underground metro tracks to be evacuated after an explosion at Maelbeek train station in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Courtesy @OSOSXE via Twitter/Handout via Reuters
Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Crunelle via Twitter @davidcrunelle/Handout via Reuters
An honor guard peers out from behind U.S. and Cuban flags at the bottom of the steps of the Revolution Palace during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama in Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dimitris Spiridis (front 3rd L) and his wife Maria (C) pose for a picture with the two Syrian families they are hosting in their home at the village of Evropos, Greece, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands next to his wife Asma, as he addresses injured soldiers and their mothers during a celebration marking Syrian Mother's Day in Damascus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Refugees and migrants board a bus heading to the Moria registration center, after arriving at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation by the Greek Coast Guard at open sea, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis...more
People play a soccer match on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Parveen Bibi sits in her Pink Rickshaw as she waits for passengers in Lahore, Pakistan November 17, 2015. Pakistan's first women-only rickshaw service was meant to provide its staff with a new way of gaining financial independence and its passengers...more
A Code Pink activist breaks a police line during an anti-Trump rally outside during the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Simcha Damari, 60, one of three Israelis killed in a suicide bombing attack in Istanbul on Saturday, in Dimona, southern Israel March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Halima al-Jaber, 55, carries a family picture depicting her husband (top R), her injured son and her other two killed sons (bottom L and bottom R) as she poses inside her shop in the rebel held Kafrouma village in the southern countryside of Idlib,...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a selfie with supporters at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penitents of San Gonzalo brotherhood sit at a bus stop, after not taking part in a Holy Week procession due to bad weather, in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A Cuban migrant stretches himself after he wakes up at a provisional shelter in Paso Canoas, border with Costa Rica, in Panama, March 21, 2016. More than 1,500 Cuban immigrants are currently waiting at Costa Rica's southern border with Panama as they...more
A boy holding a PKK flag, runs around a bonfire during a gathering to celebrate the spring festival of Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2016. Turkey's Kurds on Monday marked the annual spring festival...more
A polluted river is seen in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A migrant plays football outside a Swiss Federal refugee center, set up in a tank hall on the army base in Thun, Switzerland March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
