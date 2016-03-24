Edition:
President Barack Obama dances tango during a state dinner hosted by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Centro Cultural Kirchner as part of President Obama's two-day visit to Argentina, in Buenos Aires March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Free Syrian Army fighter plays with a ball in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Broken windows of the terminal at Brussels national airport are seen during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yorick Jansens/Pool

A man reacts at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A refugee holds a placard reading "Sorry Belgium" during a protest demanding the opening of the Greek-Macedonian border, in a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Fans try to get out of the way after San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Duffy loses his bat in a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, March 23, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay March 23, 2016. All Easter week gauchos all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil come to Montevideo to compete for the award of best rider. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A refugee tries to restrain his tent from strong winds in a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Nuns with Little Sisters of the Poor wave after Zubik v. Burwell, an appeal brought by Christian groups demanding full exemption from the requirement to provide insurance covering contraception under the Affordable Care Act, was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A surgeon at the Gasthuisberg hospital in Louvain, Belgium, shows shrapnel removed from victims of Tuesday's bombing attacks in Brussels following Tuesday's airport bombings in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A cross with a crucifix is seen in the deserted town of Pripyat near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Blood is covered with a jacket outside the terminal at Brussels national airport during a ceremony following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's National airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Frederic Sierakowski/Pool

People look through a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on a bridge in Yemen's capital Sanaa March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Penitents of the "Cristo de las Injurias" brotherhood take part in the "Procesion del Silencio" (Silence Procession) during Holy Week in Zamora, Spain, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Disabled children cover each other in colored powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A woman consoles her children at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the February 11 plant at the Ryongsong Machine Complex in this undated photo released March 24, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Security personnel descend from a vehicle as they follow the motorcade transporting President Barack Obama to a meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Response Team agent photographs the tunnel exit point during investigation of a cross-border tunnel linking Calexico, U.S. and Mexicali, Mexico in Calexico, California March 23, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters

Model Coco Rocha takes a selfie in front of the Toyota Prius Prime during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a clown costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, at a synagogue in Bnei Brak, Israel March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Children run while competing in "Freedom Marathon" marking the fifth anniversary of the Syrian crisis, in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A couple sits under blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in Washington March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

