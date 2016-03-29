Two sisters wait to sit on a donkey before joining in the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession during Holy Week at Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal March 27, 2016. Women ride on donkeys during the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession, that has been held annually...more

Two sisters wait to sit on a donkey before joining in the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession during Holy Week at Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal March 27, 2016. Women ride on donkeys during the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession, that has been held annually for about 400 years. In the past, only single women rode the donkeys to ask for help from the Virgin to find a husband. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

