Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 6, 2016 | 4:31am BST

Editor's Choice

A child gets a haircut at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A child gets a haircut at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A child gets a haircut at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 31
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, in this picture taken April 4, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, in this picture taken April 4, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, in this picture taken April 4, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Close
2 / 31
Spanish matador Pepe Moral performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish matador Pepe Moral performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish matador Pepe Moral performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
3 / 31
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and household chemicals in the manufacturing of improvised explosives, at a Police training facility in Edison, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and household chemicals in the manufacturing of improvised explosives, at a Police training facility in Edison, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 31
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson speaks to media outside Iceland president's residence in Reykjavik, Iceland, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson speaks to media outside Iceland president's residence in Reykjavik, Iceland, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson speaks to media outside Iceland president's residence in Reykjavik, Iceland, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Close
5 / 31
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 31
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
7 / 31
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Smoke from fire rises above the ground in Martakert province, after an unmanned military air vehicle was shot down by the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh according to Armenian media, during clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
8 / 31
Refugee children wave to journalists as a Greek Coast Guard vessel carrying refugees and migrants arrives at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation at open sea, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Refugee children wave to journalists as a Greek Coast Guard vessel carrying refugees and migrants arrives at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation at open sea, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Refugee children wave to journalists as a Greek Coast Guard vessel carrying refugees and migrants arrives at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, following a rescue operation at open sea, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
9 / 31
Villanova Wildcats players Ryan Arcidiacono (left) , Phil Booth (5) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) celebrate after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, April 4, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova Wildcats players Ryan Arcidiacono (left) , Phil Booth (5) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) celebrate after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, April...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Villanova Wildcats players Ryan Arcidiacono (left) , Phil Booth (5) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) celebrate after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, April 4, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 31
Donald Trump embraces his wife Melania at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump embraces his wife Melania at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Donald Trump embraces his wife Melania at a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 31
A soldier stands near graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their strategy to regain control of the area around Quezaltepeque Jail from gangs and to curb violence in the country. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A soldier stands near graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A soldier stands near graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their strategy to regain control of the area around Quezaltepeque Jail from gangs and to curb violence in the country. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 31
A migrant who will be returned to Turkey holds a placard during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A migrant who will be returned to Turkey holds a placard during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A migrant who will be returned to Turkey holds a placard during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
13 / 31
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 31
People dressed as Hungarian Hussars and Austrian soldiers of the Habsburg dynasty take part in the re-enactment of the battle in Tapiobicske, Hungary April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

People dressed as Hungarian Hussars and Austrian soldiers of the Habsburg dynasty take part in the re-enactment of the battle in Tapiobicske, Hungary April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
People dressed as Hungarian Hussars and Austrian soldiers of the Habsburg dynasty take part in the re-enactment of the battle in Tapiobicske, Hungary April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 31
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A shopkeeper tries to save belongings as residents use a bridge covered with floodwater after heavy rain in Nowshera District on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
16 / 31
French firemen wearing chemical protective suits take part in a mock chemical attack exercise at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, France, April 4, 2016 in preparation of security measures for the UEFA 2016 European Championship. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

French firemen wearing chemical protective suits take part in a mock chemical attack exercise at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, France, April 4, 2016 in preparation of security measures for the UEFA 2016 European Championship....more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
French firemen wearing chemical protective suits take part in a mock chemical attack exercise at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, France, April 4, 2016 in preparation of security measures for the UEFA 2016 European Championship. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
17 / 31
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website....more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 31
An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, China, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, China, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, China, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 31
A man lies in pain, after his foot was stepped on, in front of Greek policemen as migrants and refugees block the highway near the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Evzoni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man lies in pain, after his foot was stepped on, in front of Greek policemen as migrants and refugees block the highway near the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Evzoni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A man lies in pain, after his foot was stepped on, in front of Greek policemen as migrants and refugees block the highway near the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Evzoni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 31
Soldiers paint over graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their strategy to regain control of the area around Quezaltepeque Jail from gangs and to curb violence in the country. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Soldiers paint over graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their strategy...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Soldiers paint over graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in El Rosal neighborhood in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador April 4, 2016. According to police, army soldiers and police officers erased gang related graffiti as part of their strategy to regain control of the area around Quezaltepeque Jail from gangs and to curb violence in the country. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
21 / 31
Donald Trump's plane is seen over the wing of Bernie Sanders' charter campaign plane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump's plane is seen over the wing of Bernie Sanders' charter campaign plane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Donald Trump's plane is seen over the wing of Bernie Sanders' charter campaign plane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
22 / 31
A man carries paint products out of a fire in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 4, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed several buildings. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man carries paint products out of a fire in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 4, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed several buildings. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A man carries paint products out of a fire in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, April 4, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed several buildings. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
23 / 31
Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. On April 3, 2016, Israel extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. On April 3, 2016, Israel extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Palestinian fishermen ride their boat at the Seaport of Gaza City April 4, 2016. On April 3, 2016, Israel extended the distance it permits Gaza fishermen to head out to sea along certain parts of the coastline of the enclave, which is run by the Islamist group Hamas. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
24 / 31
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a rally to celebrate the state of New York passing into law a $15 minimum wage in New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a rally to celebrate the state of New York passing into law a $15 minimum wage in New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a rally to celebrate the state of New York passing into law a $15 minimum wage in New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 31
A dog is seen in front of the head of a Sphinx replica, removed from its body, at a theme park which is also a location for the production of movies, television shows and animation shows, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog is seen in front of the head of a Sphinx replica, removed from its body, at a theme park which is also a location for the production of movies, television shows and animation shows, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, April...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A dog is seen in front of the head of a Sphinx replica, removed from its body, at a theme park which is also a location for the production of movies, television shows and animation shows, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 31
Iraqi security forces escort civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic state militants in the town of Hit in Anbar province, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces escort civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic state militants in the town of Hit in Anbar province, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Iraqi security forces escort civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic state militants in the town of Hit in Anbar province, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 31
Miles Scott, son of the late Walter Scott, lays a rose as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Randal Hill

Miles Scott, son of the late Walter Scott, lays a rose as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Randal Hill

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Miles Scott, son of the late Walter Scott, lays a rose as relatives and friends gathered to remember Scott, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Randal Hill
Close
28 / 31
John Kasich shakes hands with supporters as a woman takes a selfie after a town hall meeting at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

John Kasich shakes hands with supporters as a woman takes a selfie after a town hall meeting at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
John Kasich shakes hands with supporters as a woman takes a selfie after a town hall meeting at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 31
The border crossing between Austria and Hungary near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 7, 2016. As European nations struggle to save their open-border Schengen zone from the frontier closures prompted by chaotic movements of migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa, former border posts from before the era of the European Union's passport-free area languish in various states of repair. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The border crossing between Austria and Hungary near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 7, 2016. As European nations struggle to save their open-border Schengen zone from the frontier closures prompted by chaotic movements of migrants and refugees fleeing...more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
The border crossing between Austria and Hungary near Nickelsdorf, Austria, March 7, 2016. As European nations struggle to save their open-border Schengen zone from the frontier closures prompted by chaotic movements of migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa, former border posts from before the era of the European Union's passport-free area languish in various states of repair. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
30 / 31
A soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh carries weapons in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

A soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh carries weapons in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A soldier of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh carries weapons in Martakert province, which according to Armenian media was affected by clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Apr 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures