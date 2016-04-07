Editor's Choice

Edition:
A Pakistani migrant threatens to hang himself from a utility pole during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Servicemen of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh rest at their positions near the village of Mataghis, April 6, 2016. Azerbaijan says it will stop fighting Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region after two days of clashes, but the other side denounced Baku's gesture as hollow and said violence was continuing. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A member of an Egyptian Civil Protection rescue team searches through the debris of a building that has collapsed next to the Talaat Harb Technical Industrial School For Girls, in downtown Cairo, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, China, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Malian soldier carries mock weaponry for training during the visit of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) to the EUTM military training mission in Koulikoro, Mali, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Spanish banderillero Jose Maria Fernandez "Alcalareno" is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A child gets a haircut at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Pope Francis talks with Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Myers, a 5-year-old girl from Ohio, U.S. who suffers from a genetic disease known as Usher syndrome, which leads to blindness and hearing loss at the end of the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Migrant children wearing life jackets wait for a dinghy to sail off for the Greek island of Lesbos from the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Ugo Dumont, a volunteer for the Genworth R70i Aging Experience, participates in a demonstration at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. With the push of a button, a perfectly healthy 34-year-old museum-goer named Ugo Dumont was transformed into a confused 85-year-old man with cataracts, glaucoma and a ringing in his ears known as tinnitus. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Residents use a bridge covered with floodwater in the Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A woman uses virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Tear gas fills the air as masked and hooded demonstrators put their hands in the air as they are surrounded by French police and gendarmes at the end of a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A child plays on a swing at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
People surround a coffin with the body of an Armenian serviceman, who was killed in clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region according to Armenian media, during a memorial service at a church in Yerevan, Armenia, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Rebel fighters and civilians gather around the wreckage of a Syrian warplane that was shot down in the Talat al-Iss area, south of Aleppo, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Spanish matador Pepe Moral performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson speaks to media outside Iceland president's residence in Reykjavik, Iceland, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and household chemicals in the manufacturing of improvised explosives, at a Police training facility in Edison, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following a meeting of the heads of international economy and finance organizations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, in this picture taken April 4, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A voter casts his ballot in the Wisconsin presidential primary election at a voting station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A child runs through a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
The chair used by British author J.K. Rowling while writing "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" is shown in the window of Heritage Auctions in New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a Q&A session on the forthcoming European Union referendum with staff of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Birmingham, Britain, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A girl stands outside her family's hut at the Shawqaba camp for internally displaced people who were forced to leave their villages by the war in Yemen's northwestern province of Hajjah March 12, 2016. In northwest Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the Middle East, about 400 families uprooted by the war have been stuck in the Shawqaba camp in Hajjah province for the past year. Residents live in poorly built huts that protect them neither from summer heat nor winter cold in a camp that lacks the most basic services. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
People inspect the damage after a car bomb exploded and targeted a religious center in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A migrant who will be returned to Turkey holds a placard during a demonstration inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
