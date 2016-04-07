Editor's Choice

Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

