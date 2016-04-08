Editor's Choice

Edition:
Marko Djurica
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Macedonian policeman uses his baton to prevent migrants and refugees to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mario Anzuoni
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Confetti falls down during the conclusion of the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Confetti falls down during the conclusion of the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nir Elias
YAD HANA, Israel
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Holocaust survivor Israel Loewenstein, 91, looks at a photo album at his home in Yad Hana, Israel, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Holocaust survivor Israel Loewenstein, 91, looks at a photo album at his home in Yad Hana, Israel, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Marko Djurica
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Toru Hanai
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A carp swims in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A carp swims in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Reuters Staff
MARTUNI, AZERBAIJAN
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

An ethnic Armenian soldier takes a rest at an artillery position near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

An ethnic Armenian soldier takes a rest at an artillery position near the Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
Kevin Lamarque
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Malia Obama's hair flies into the air as a cold wind hits her and President Barack Obama while descending the steps of Air Force One upon their arrival at O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Malia Obama's hair flies into the air as a cold wind hits her and President Barack Obama while descending the steps of Air Force One upon their arrival at O'Hare Airport in Chicago April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ivan Alvarado
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for their communities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A Mapuche Indian activist is detained by riot policemen during a rally in Santiago, Chile, April 6, 2016. The demonstrators say they are demanding justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates as well as respect for their indigenous rights and land for their communities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tyrone Siu
TAIPEI, Taiwan
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Visitors pose in front of a three story upside-down family sized house at the Huashan Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan April 7, 2016. Over 300 square meters of floor space of the upside-down house, filled with home furnishings, was created by a group of Taiwanese architects at a total cost of around US$600,000 and took 2 months to complete, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Danny Moloshok
INGLEWOOD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Actress Zooey Deschanel and Kermit the Frog talk on stage during WE Day California in Inglewood, California, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Zooey Deschanel and Kermit the Frog talk on stage during WE Day California in Inglewood, California, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
China Stringer Network
DENGFENG, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Brian Snyder
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane eat at the Brooklyn Diner in New York City April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane eat at the Brooklyn Diner in New York City April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marko Djurica
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Migrants and refugees clash with Greek policemen as they try to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants and refugees clash with Greek policemen as they try to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mohammed Salem
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Disabled Palestinians play sitting volleyball during a local sports championship organized by Al Jazeera club in Gaza City April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Disabled Palestinians play sitting volleyball during a local sports championship organized by Al Jazeera club in Gaza City April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Olivia Harris
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A motorcyclist performs the superman stunt on a highway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 14, 2014. Crowds of small motorbikes ridden by racers - or "Mat Rempit", as they are known in Malaysian slang - face off in impromptu races in the Malaysian capital after dark. The decades-old culture is widely frowned upon by largely conservative Malaysians, who fear its potential to encourage gambling, drug abuse, snatch thefts and sexual...more

A motorcyclist performs the superman stunt on a highway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 14, 2014. Crowds of small motorbikes ridden by racers - or "Mat Rempit", as they are known in Malaysian slang - face off in impromptu races in the Malaysian capital after dark. The decades-old culture is widely frowned upon by largely conservative Malaysians, who fear its potential to encourage gambling, drug abuse, snatch thefts and sexual promiscuity. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Thomas Peter
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its...more

Wrestler Kaori Housako jumps at her opponent Mieko Satomura during a Stardom female professional wrestling show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2015. Professional women's wrestling in Japan means body slams, sweat, and garish costumes. But Japanese rules on hierarchy also come into play, with a culture of deference to veteran fighters. The brutal reality of the ring is masked by a strong fantasy element that feeds its popularity with fans, most of them men. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Carlo Allegri
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and children make the traditional Jewish bread, matzah at a campaign event in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 7, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and children make the traditional Jewish bread, matzah at a campaign event in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 7, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Abed Omar Qusini
NABLUS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A Palestinian girl cries as she stands outside a cave that she lived in with her family after Israeli forces destroyed its entrance in Khirbet Tana, near the West Bank city of Nablus April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A Palestinian girl cries as she stands outside a cave that she lived in with her family after Israeli forces destroyed its entrance in Khirbet Tana, near the West Bank city of Nablus April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
POOL New
VATICAN, VATICAN
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A Swiss guard stands guard at the Vatican April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/pool

A Swiss guard stands guard at the Vatican April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/pool
Mario Anzuoni
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

(L-R) Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest appear on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Ryan Seacrest appear on stage during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlo Allegri
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reads the lyrics of Al Wilson's song "The Snake" during campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reads the lyrics of Al Wilson's song "The Snake" during campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York April 6, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mike Segar
SCOTIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

A young boy in a military uniform stretches as he stands with others in bleachers to listen to Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speak at a town hall campaign event at Mekeel Christian Academy in Scotia, New York, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A young boy in a military uniform stretches as he stands with others in bleachers to listen to Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speak at a town hall campaign event at Mekeel Christian Academy in Scotia, New York, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Shailesh Andrade
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Workers clean used cooking oil tins in a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Workers clean used cooking oil tins in a recycling workshop in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Danish Ismail
SHOPIAN, India
Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016

Kashmiri Muslim women mourn during the funeral of Waseem Ahmad Malla, a suspected militant, in Pehlipora village in Shopian district in south Kashmir April 7, 2016. Two suspected militants, one of whom was Malla, were killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces in Shopian early Thursday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women mourn during the funeral of Waseem Ahmad Malla, a suspected militant, in Pehlipora village in Shopian district in south Kashmir April 7, 2016. Two suspected militants, one of whom was Malla, were killed during a gunbattle with Indian security forces in Shopian early Thursday, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
