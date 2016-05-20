Edition:
Sertac Kayar
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Family members of victims mourn at a cemetery in Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Family members of victims mourn at a cemetery in Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Shannon Stapleton
Location: New York, United States
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Afolabi Sotunde
Abuja, Nigeria
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, presents her child to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a Nigerian schoolgirl rescued after over two years of captivity with Boko Haram militants, presents her child to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Nigeria May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
POOL New
Sochi, Russia
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dances during the reception in honour of heads of the delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dances during the reception in honour of heads of the delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters
Chris Wattie
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while responding to questions after delivering an apology in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2016 following a physical altercation the previous day. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses while responding to questions after delivering an apology in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 19, 2016 following a physical altercation the previous day. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Eric Gaillard
CANNES, France
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Singer Iggy Pop poses during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Singer Iggy Pop poses during a photocall for the film "Gimme Danger" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Kostas Tsironis
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

A boy sits next to a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

A boy sits next to a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
Sertac Kayar
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

A military helicopter carrying Binali Yildirim, the likely new leader of Turkey's ruling AK Party, and other government officials departs Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A military helicopter carrying Binali Yildirim, the likely new leader of Turkey's ruling AK Party, and other government officials departs Durumlu village, the site of an explosion last week, near the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakir, Turkey May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Marco Bello
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave during a clash with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave during a clash with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Lucas Jackson
Location: NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016

New York Police Department officers stand around a covered body after a shooting in midtown Manhattan in New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers stand around a covered body after a shooting in midtown Manhattan in New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Reuters TV
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria
Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Rescued Chibok schoolgirl Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki and her baby are seen in this undated handout picture in Maiduguri, Nigeria. She was kidnapped by Boko Haram from her school in Chibok more than two years ago. Nigeria Military/Handout via REUTERS

Rescued Chibok schoolgirl Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki and her baby are seen in this undated handout picture in Maiduguri, Nigeria. She was kidnapped by Boko Haram from her school in Chibok more than two years ago. Nigeria Military/Handout via REUTERS
Yves Herman
CANNES, France
Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Model Ana Beatriz Barros poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yves Herman
REBECQ, BELGIUM
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for pets. Other customers choose to stuff their dead pets to turn them into an even more tangible reminder. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Chantal Bauchez poses with her stuffed barbary macaque, named Moukys, at her home in Rebecq, Belgium April 29, 2016. Pets are getting a high-class send-off at Animatrans, a funeral home that claims to be the first in Belgium to cater exclusively for pets. Other customers choose to stuff their dead pets to turn them into an even more tangible reminder. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Eric Gaillard
CANNES, France
Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016

Cast member Sonia Braga poses during a photocall for the film "Aquarius" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cast member Sonia Braga poses during a photocall for the film "Aquarius" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jose Cabezas
Location: San Salvador, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Aly Song
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Girls practice sit-ups during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country returned to the Olympic fold in 1980, culminating with the host nation topping the medals' table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And yet, with the Rio de Janeiro Games less than three months away, the system is beginning to break...more

Girls practice sit-ups during gymnastics lessons at the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School in Shanghai, China, May 4, 2016. China's sports system has been enormously successful since the country returned to the Olympic fold in 1980, culminating with the host nation topping the medals' table at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. And yet, with the Rio de Janeiro Games less than three months away, the system is beginning to break down due to the shifting demographics of a more prosperous nation. Some schools have closed and others are adjusting the way they work. Some, like the Shanghai Yangpu Youth Amateur Athletic School, are going into kindergartens to advertise gymnastics as an after-school play time activity to parents. "We call it happy gymnastics," said principal Zhu Zengxiang. REUTERS/Aly Song
Khalil Ashawi
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

A rebel fighter from Jaysh al-Sunna, operating under a coalition of rebel groups called Jaish al-Fatah, or the army of conquest, rests in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo countryside, Syria May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter from Jaysh al-Sunna, operating under a coalition of rebel groups called Jaish al-Fatah, or the army of conquest, rests in Aziziyah village, southern Aleppo countryside, Syria May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rupak De Chowdhuri
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, India May 19, 2016. REUTERS/ Rupak De Chowdhuri

Supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrate after learning the initial poll results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, India May 19, 2016. REUTERS/ Rupak De Chowdhuri
Dinuka Liyanawatte
Location: ARANAYAKA, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Members of Sri Lankan military rescue team work at the site of a landslide at Elangipitiya village in Aranayaka, Sri Lanka May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Members of Sri Lankan military rescue team work at the site of a landslide at Elangipitiya village in Aranayaka, Sri Lanka May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Amr Dalsh
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers who were flying in an EgyptAir plane that vanished from radar en route from Paris to Cairo react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers who were flying in an EgyptAir plane that vanished from radar en route from Paris to Cairo react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Stephen Lam
Location: VALLEJO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

A man covered in face paint waits to see Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo, California, May 18, 2

A man covered in face paint waits to see Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo, California, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela
Opposition supporters shout as they burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition supporters shout as they burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
China Stringer Network
GUANGZHOU, CHINA
A postman wears a mask during a ceremony to receive awards from police for assisting in detection of drug deals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A postman wears a mask during a ceremony to receive awards from police for assisting in detection of drug deals in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016, where advertising agencies and other companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images in their windows with Post-it notes. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016, where advertising agencies and other companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images in their windows with Post-it notes. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Toru Hanai
TOKYO, JAPAN
Board Director of Product Division for SoftBank Robotics Kazutaka Hasumi (R) performs with SoftBank's emotion-reading robot Pepper during a demonstration with the robot, to show its compatibility with Google's Android software, at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Board Director of Product Division for SoftBank Robotics Kazutaka Hasumi (R) performs with SoftBank's emotion-reading robot Pepper during a demonstration with the robot, to show its compatibility with Google's Android software, at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ivan Alvarado
SANTIAGO, CHILE
A view of an artwork which is part of the "Light Show" art exhibition in Santiago, Chile, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A view of an artwork which is part of the "Light Show" art exhibition in Santiago, Chile, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON, United States
Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court, looks at a picture as he waits for a meeting with Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) (not pictured) at Hart Senate Office Building in Capitol Hill in Washington, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, chief judge of the D.C. Circuit Court, looks at a picture as he waits for a meeting with Senator Tom Udall (D-NM) (not pictured) at Hart Senate Office Building in Capitol Hill in Washington, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
POOL New
LONDON, United Kingdom
Britain's Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, Britain May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Jean-Paul Pelissier
CANNES, France
Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Model Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Marco Bello
CARACAS, Venezuela
An opposition supporter covers his face to protect himself from tear gas during clashes with riot police in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter covers his face to protect himself from tear gas during clashes with riot police in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Amir Cohen
DIMONA, ISRAEL
A child from the the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", plays during celebrations for New World Passover, marking their exodus from the United States, in the southern city of Dimona May 18, 2016. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A child from the the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", plays during celebrations for New World Passover, marking their exodus from the United States, in the southern city of Dimona May 18, 2016. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Shamil Zhumatov
ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN
A mime performs during the Night of the Museums cultural event at the Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A mime performs during the Night of the Museums cultural event at the Museum of Arts in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
