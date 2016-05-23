Editor's Choice

Valery Danilenko, 55, owner of a cucumber farm located in the yard of his wooden house, plays the bayan or chromatic button accordion inside a greenhouse during a demonstration in the village of Tes, Minusinsk district of Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia, May 21, 2016. Danilenko cultivates cucumbers for sale and believes that his daily musical concerts inside a greenhouse improve the growth and taste of cucumbers. REUTERS/Ilya...more