Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

High tide begins to impact on beachfront homes already damaged by a weekend storm along the Pacific Ocean at Collaroy on the northern beaches of Sydney, June 7, 2016. AAP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
High tide begins to impact on beachfront homes already damaged by a weekend storm along the Pacific Ocean at Collaroy on the northern beaches of Sydney, June 7, 2016. AAP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 27
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LYNWOOD, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Lynwood, Los Angeles, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Lynwood, Los Angeles, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson.
Close
2 / 27
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 27
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 27
Photographer
Handout .
Location
UNKNOWN, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

A specimen of the newly-discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colourful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A specimen of the newly-discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colourful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 27
Photographer
John Sommers II
Location
LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Boxing fans pay their respects to late Muhammad Ali, former world heavy boxing champion at Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Boxing fans pay their respects to late Muhammad Ali, former world heavy boxing champion at Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
6 / 27
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
BEIJING, BEIJING
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (R) is about to shake hands with China's President Xi Jinping during the joint opening ceremony of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues and the 7th round of U.S.-China High-Level Consultation on People-to-People Exchange, in Beijing June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (R) is about to shake hands with China's President Xi Jinping during the joint opening ceremony of the 8th round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogues and the 7th round of U.S.-China High-Level Consultation on People-to-People Exchange, in Beijing June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 27
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

A member of the Iraqi security forces carries a child as he assists civilians, who had fled their homes due to clashes, at Camp Tariq, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A member of the Iraqi security forces carries a child as he assists civilians, who had fled their homes due to clashes, at Camp Tariq, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 27
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

People film with their phones and cameras during a flag-raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
People film with their phones and cameras during a flag-raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 27
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 27
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Employees of Joe's Pizza build a makeshift memorial to the late Muhammad Ali near a mural in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Employees of Joe's Pizza build a makeshift memorial to the late Muhammad Ali near a mural in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 27
Photographer
Gene Blevins
Location
CALABASAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

A helicopter flies above glowing embers as it makes a water drop run at the "Old Fire", which burned in Calabasas, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
A helicopter flies above glowing embers as it makes a water drop run at the "Old Fire", which burned in Calabasas, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
12 / 27
Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

A volunteer reacts during the YARKOcross colour run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
A volunteer reacts during the YARKOcross colour run race in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
13 / 27
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid (R), also known as "Shawkan", looks on with other journalists behind bars during their trial at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2016. The banner reads, "Hey Press Syndicate, why is there no support for 10 of us?" REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid (R), also known as "Shawkan", looks on with other journalists behind bars during their trial at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2016. The banner reads, "Hey Press Syndicate, why is there no support for 10 of us?" REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
14 / 27
Photographer
Janine Costa
Location
LIMA, Peru
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Followers of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react after two exit polls out of three give her opponent candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynsk a slight edge over Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Followers of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react after two exit polls out of three give her opponent candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynsk a slight edge over Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
15 / 27
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Israelis carry flags during a march marking Jerusalem Day, the anniversary of Israel's capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war, just outside Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Israelis carry flags during a march marking Jerusalem Day, the anniversary of Israel's capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East war, just outside Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 27
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
SAQLAWIYA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Members of the Shi'ite Badr organisation inspect the remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Members of the Shi'ite Badr organisation inspect the remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 27
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
DOKSY, Czech Republic
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Participants dressed as characters such as elves, dwarves, goblins and orcs from the J.R.R. Tolkien's novel "The Hobbit" re-enact the "Battle of Five Armies" in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Participants dressed as characters such as elves, dwarves, goblins and orcs from the J.R.R. Tolkien's novel "The Hobbit" re-enact the "Battle of Five Armies" in a forest near the town of Doksy, Czech Republic, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
18 / 27
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

A swimmer is hit by a wave as he enters the water as severe weather, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, hits the eastern coast of Australia at Clovelly Beach in Sydney, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
A swimmer is hit by a wave as he enters the water as severe weather, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, hits the eastern coast of Australia at Clovelly Beach in Sydney, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 27
Photographer
POOL New
Location
ULAN BATOR, MONGOLIA
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shoots a bow and arrow as he participates in a Naadam ceremony, a competition which traditionally includes horse racing, Mongolian wrestling and archery, in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shoots a bow and arrow as he participates in a Naadam ceremony, a competition which traditionally includes horse racing, Mongolian wrestling and archery, in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Close
20 / 27
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy after beating Serena Williams at the French Open, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy after beating Serena Williams at the French Open, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
21 / 27
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
CHANGSHA, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Students study at a school ahead of China's annual national college entrance exam or "gaokao" in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Students study at a school ahead of China's annual national college entrance exam or "gaokao" in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 27
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the remodeled Mangyongdae children's camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 4, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the remodeled Mangyongdae children's camp in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 4, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS
Close
23 / 27
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

A man holds a sign while advertising a temporary store selling artwork referencing U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made by the artist Hanksy in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
A man holds a sign while advertising a temporary store selling artwork referencing U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made by the artist Hanksy in New York, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 27
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
DORTMUND, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Riot police watch as far-right supporters take part in a demonstration march in Dortmund, Germany, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Riot police watch as far-right supporters take part in a demonstration march in Dortmund, Germany, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
25 / 27
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Tennis - French Open Men's Singles Final match - Roland Garros - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Andy Murray of Britain - Paris, France - 05/06/16. Djokovic celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Tennis - French Open Men's Singles Final match - Roland Garros - Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Andy Murray of Britain - Paris, France - 05/06/16. Djokovic celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
26 / 27
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016

Thousands of people take park in a candlelight vigil to mark the 27th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Thousands of people take park in a candlelight vigil to mark the 27th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
27 / 27

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »