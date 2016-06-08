Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
TORUN, POLAND
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

U.S. heavy equipment is being dropped from a plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
U.S. heavy equipment is being dropped from a plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
1 / 26
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 26
Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Forensic experts (L) and firefighters stand beside a Turkish police bus which was targeted in a bomb attack in a central Istanbul district, Turkey, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Forensic experts (L) and firefighters stand beside a Turkish police bus which was targeted in a bomb attack in a central Istanbul district, Turkey, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
3 / 26
Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
CHONBURI, Thailand
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A zoo performer smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, in Chonburi province, east of Bangkok,Thailand, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A zoo performer smiles as he puts his head between the jaws of a crocodile during a performance for tourists at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, in Chonburi province, east of Bangkok,Thailand, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
4 / 26
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

High tide begins to impact on beachfront homes already damaged by a weekend storm along the Pacific Ocean at Collaroy on the northern beaches of Sydney, June 7, 2016. AAP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
High tide begins to impact on beachfront homes already damaged by a weekend storm along the Pacific Ocean at Collaroy on the northern beaches of Sydney, June 7, 2016. AAP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 26
Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
DUESSELDORF, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University. The android is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
An employee of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG takes a selfie with HI-4, a life-size humanoid robot at Metro's headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, June 7, 2016. The appearance and mimics of the android are modelled after its Japanese inventor Hiroshi Ishiguro, a professor at Osaka's University. The android is made of a metal skeleton, plastic skull and silicon skin and can be used as a human substitute for interaction via a tele-operated control system. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
6 / 26
Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

A Muslim cleric leads the afternoon prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Mumbai, India, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A Muslim cleric leads the afternoon prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Mumbai, India, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 26
Photographer
POOL New
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Novak Djokovic celebrates with ball girls after his match against Andy Murray at the French Open. REUTERS/Nicolas Gouhier/FFT/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Novak Djokovic celebrates with ball girls after his match against Andy Murray at the French Open. REUTERS/Nicolas Gouhier/FFT/Pool
Close
8 / 26
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 26
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
FALLUJA, IRAQ
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

A still image from video released June 6, 2016 shows Iraqi families attempting to escape the besieged city of Falluja, Iraq, by crossing the Euphrates river, June 3, 2016. REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A still image from video released June 6, 2016 shows Iraqi families attempting to escape the besieged city of Falluja, Iraq, by crossing the Euphrates river, June 3, 2016. REUTERS TV
Close
10 / 26
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
BRISTOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Reception class school children show off their drawings of a mural, attributed to graffiti artist Banksy, painted on the outside of a class room at the Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol, Britain June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Reception class school children show off their drawings of a mural, attributed to graffiti artist Banksy, painted on the outside of a class room at the Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol, Britain June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 26
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Australian surfer Justen Allport escapes a wave during the Cape Fear surfing tournament in heavy seas off Sydney's Cape Solander in Australia, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 26
Photographer
John Sommers II
Location
LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Boxing fans pay their respects to late Muhammad Ali, former world heavy boxing champion at Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Boxing fans pay their respects to late Muhammad Ali, former world heavy boxing champion at Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
13 / 26
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, winks as he arrives at U.S. Federal Court in New York, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, winks as he arrives at U.S. Federal Court in New York, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 26
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (left) and retired Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (second left) look on as President Barack Obama (middle) holds an honorary Broncos jersey at a ceremony honoring the NFL Super Bowl Champion Broncos in the Rose Garden at The White House June 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (left) and retired Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (second left) look on as President Barack Obama (middle) holds an honorary Broncos jersey at a ceremony honoring the NFL Super Bowl Champion Broncos in the Rose Garden at The White House June 6, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 26
Photographer
Sergio Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Activists talk in front of photos from Brazilian photographer Marcio Freitas, during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against rape and violence against women on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Activists talk in front of photos from Brazilian photographer Marcio Freitas, during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against rape and violence against women on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
16 / 26
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Civil defense members carry the dead body of a girl at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Marjeh neighborhood, Syria, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Civil defense members carry the dead body of a girl at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held area of Aleppo's al-Marjeh neighborhood, Syria, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
17 / 26
Photographer
Dinuka Liyanawatte
Location
KOSGAMA, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

A Special Task Force (STF) bomb disposal team member stands guard on a main road next to parts of a mortar bomb after an explosion inside the country's largest ammunition dumps where the army stores heavy weapons in Kosgama, Sri Lanka June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A Special Task Force (STF) bomb disposal team member stands guard on a main road next to parts of a mortar bomb after an explosion inside the country's largest ammunition dumps where the army stores heavy weapons in Kosgama, Sri Lanka June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
18 / 26
Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
BOGOR, Indonesia
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Children watch participants of the Bela Negara - "defend the nation" - programme as they train at a training centre in Rumpin, Bogor, West Java, Indonesia June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Children watch participants of the Bela Negara - "defend the nation" - programme as they train at a training centre in Rumpin, Bogor, West Java, Indonesia June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
19 / 26
Photographer
Handout .
Location
UNKNOWN, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

A specimen of the newly-discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colorful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A specimen of the newly-discovered Australian Peacock spider, Maratus Bubo, shows off his colorful abdomen in this undated picture from Australia. Jurgen Otto/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 26
Photographer
Steve Marcus
Location
LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia reacts as she is crowned Miss USA by Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan (R) during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus.

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Deshauna Barber of the District of Columbia reacts as she is crowned Miss USA by Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan (R) during the 2016 Miss USA pageant at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus.
Close
21 / 26
Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
22 / 26
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
SAQLAWIYA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Remains of Iraqi security forces who were killed by Islamic State militants are seen in Saqlawiya, north of Falluja, Iraq, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
23 / 26
Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
SAINT-GEORGES-SUR-MEUSE, Belgium
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

An official inspects the wreckage of a passenger train after it crashed into the back of a freight train as a barge with a Belgian flag drives past, in the eastern Belgian municipality of Saint-Georges-Sur-Meuse, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
An official inspects the wreckage of a passenger train after it crashed into the back of a freight train as a barge with a Belgian flag drives past, in the eastern Belgian municipality of Saint-Georges-Sur-Meuse, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
24 / 26
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

A Muslim woman (L) reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A Muslim woman (L) reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
25 / 26
Photographer
Janine Costa
Location
LIMA, Peru
Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016

Followers of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react after two exit polls out of three give her opponent candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynsk a slight edge over Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Followers of Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori react after two exit polls out of three give her opponent candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynsk a slight edge over Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
26 / 26

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »