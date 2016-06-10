Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Rodrigo Garrido
Location
VALPARAISO, Chile
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a protest against government education reforms in Valparaiso city, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Close
1 / 34
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
LOUISVILLE, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 34
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
San Francisco, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Boston Red Sox left fielder Chris Young jumps for the ball as it goes over the wall on a solo home run by left fielder Mac Williamson in San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Close
3 / 34
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
4 / 34
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders walks with President Obama to the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
5 / 34
Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
ZAGREB, Croatia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Professional body artist Dino Helvida (R), 27, inspects Kaitlin, 28, from the United States, as she is suspended from hooks pierced through her skin in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
6 / 34
Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

People gather at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Close
7 / 34
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 34
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Soldiers pass by a pile of rubbish bags on the Grands boulevards in Paris, France, during a strike by garbage collectors and sewer workers of the city of Paris to protest the labour reforms law proposal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
9 / 34
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
10 / 34
Photographer
Pring Samrang
Location
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A man painted in black poses at his house as he gets ready to take part in the annual "Lok Ta Pring Ka-Ek" religious festival, to pray for fortune and rain for the rice fields at the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
11 / 34
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

An aerial performance featuring 100 illuminated drones fly above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 34
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter stands near a woman looking out a doorway in a village, on the outskirts of Manbij city, after they took control of it from Islamic State forces, Aleppo province, Syria June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Close
13 / 34
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Schoolchildren stand beside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union (KCU), in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
14 / 34
Photographer
MAXIM ZMEYEV
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Artist Pyotr Pavlensky sits inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing, in Moscow, Russia, June 8, 2016. Pavlensky is on trial following a street performance, which involved setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in November 2015, according to local media. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
15 / 34
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Workers look at a large sinkhole in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
16 / 34
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 34
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A woman wipes the tears of an honour guard as he stands next to the coffin of police officer Kadir Cihan Karagozlu who was killed in Tuesday's car bomb attack on a police bus, at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 34
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PUERTO SANTANDER, Colombia
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A man crosses to Boca del Grita in Venezuela, carrying a plastic bag, through a river opposite the border town of Puerto Santander, Colombia, June 3, 2016. Picture taken from the Colombia side of the Venezuela-Colombia border. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
19 / 34
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

President Barack Obama talks to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during a break in a taping of the show, to air Thursday night, at NBC's Rockefeller Center studios in New York, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
20 / 34
Photographer
Sertac Kayar
Location
MIDYAT, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A damaged police station is seen after a car bomb attack in Midyat in southeastern Mardin province, Turkey, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Close
21 / 34
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
STORMVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Police Officer Keith Flood trains with his K-9 partner Doc, a German Shepherd, inside the "warehouse room" at the new MTA Police Department Canine Training Center in Stormville, New York, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 34
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Families participate at a ceremony to pray for the students taking China's annual National College Entrance Exam which finishes today at Donglin Temple in Shanghai, China June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
23 / 34
Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Graffiti is seen on a wall of the Darul Aman palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
24 / 34
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
25 / 34
Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro hold a flag during a rally in support of the government's food distribution programs in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
26 / 34
Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of the government's food distribution programs in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
27 / 34
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in Idlib city, Syria June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
28 / 34
Photographer
Jon Nazca
Location
RONDA, SPAIN
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A Chinese tourist gestures as she is photographed by compatriots in front of the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) in Ronda, southern Spain, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
29 / 34
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

The casket of Tuskegee Airman, and former U.S. Olympic medal winner Second Lieutenant Malvin Greston Whitfield, is carried to his grave by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
30 / 34
Photographer
Pawel Kopczynski
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A giant soccer ball is suspended under the Eiffel Tower near the fan zone at the Champs de Mars for Euro 2016, June 8 ,2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
31 / 34
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

A truck loaded with cows is driven to the slaughterhouse during the holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
32 / 34
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
LASALLE, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

The images of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump are seen painted on decorative pumpkins created by artist John Kettman in LaSalle, Illinois, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
33 / 34
Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Participants compete during the 'Festival of Possibilities', an annual sports, fitness and dancing event for people aged over 55, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
34 / 34

