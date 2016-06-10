Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Rodrigo Garrido
Location
VALPARAISO, Chile
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water from a riot police vehicle during a protest against government education reforms in Valparaiso city, Chile, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
LOUISVILLE, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
CALTAGIRONE, ITALY
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A migrant sits on his bed at an immigration centre in the Sicilian town of Caltagirone, Italy April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (R) walks with President Barack Obama to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
ZAGREB, Croatia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Professional body artist Dino Helvida (R), 27, inspects Kaitlin, 28, from the United States, as she is suspended from hooks pierced through her skin in Zagreb, Croatia June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, India on June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

People gather at the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadeeda, an eastern district of the Iraqi capital, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

An aerial performance featuring 100 illuminated drones fly above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Salma Selenica, 12, (L) adjusts the headscarf of her sister Layla, 8, ahead of the jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, for the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Pring Samrang
Location
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A man painted in black poses at his house as he gets ready to take part in the annual "Lok Ta Pring Ka-Ek" religious festival, to pray for fortune and rain for the rice fields at the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
San Francisco, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Boston Red Sox left fielder Chris Young (30) jumps for the ball as it goes over the wall on a solo home run by left fielder Mac Williamson (not pictured) during the eighth inning at AT&T Park San Francisco, CA, June 8, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Demonstrators clash with riot police officers during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
CHONBURI, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A tiger yawns next to a piglet at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, in Chonburi province, Thailand, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Handout .
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

This official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth with her husband, Prince Philip, and was taken at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain just after Easter 2016. Annie Leibovitz/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
RISHON LEZION, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Watkin Tudor Jones from Die Antwoord, the South African rap duo, performs in Rishon Lezion's Live Park Amphitheatre, near Tel Aviv, Israel, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Soldiers pass by a pile of rubbish bags on the Grands boulevards in Paris, France, during a strike by garbage collectors and sewer workers of the city of Paris to protest the labour reforms law proposal, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Cast member Ellen DeGeneres squirts tequila during a gag for her television show at the premiere of "Finding Dory" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Children play next to a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej placed in celebration of the king's 88th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

A man convicted in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, waves from inside a police van outside of a court after a hearing in Ahmedabad, India June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
WELLESLEY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is pictured as a student at Lake Waban at Wellesley College in the town of Wellesley, west of Boston, Massachusetts, courtesy of Wellesley College Archives. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS

