Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
DALLAS, TEXAS
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A woman sits beside photos of the slain policemen as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the five killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman sits beside photos of the slain policemen as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the five killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
Crikvenica, Croatia
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to experience the joys of summertime together. Located at one of the few dog friendly beaches in the country, the bar's offer includes specially prepared ice cream, dog beer and snacks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to experience the joys of summertime together. Located at one of the few dog friendly beaches in the country, the bar's offer includes specially prepared ice cream, dog beer and snacks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
JUBA, South Sudan
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A boy displaced in recent fighting plays on a volleyball net as they camp at the Anglican church compound in Juba, South Sudan, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy displaced in recent fighting plays on a volleyball net as they camp at the Anglican church compound in Juba, South Sudan, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
PAMPLONA, SPAIN
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Sergio Colas and his father Txema Colas pose for a portrait during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Sergio Colas and his father Txema Colas pose for a portrait during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
BELFAST, BRITAIN
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

People gather to watch a bonfire burn in the Shankill Road area ahead of the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of the Orange Order in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People gather to watch a bonfire burn in the Shankill Road area ahead of the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of the Orange Order in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waves before his remarks at a presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speech in Virginia Beach, Virginia July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waves before his remarks at a presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speech in Virginia Beach, Virginia July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HUARONG, China
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Houses are flooded as a dike breaches in Huarong County, Hunan Province, China July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Houses are flooded as a dike breaches in Huarong County, Hunan Province, China July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Baton Rouge, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

Demonstrators stand in front of the East Baton Rouge Parish City Hall doors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators stand in front of the East Baton Rouge Parish City Hall doors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
BELFAST, BRITAIN
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A member of the Twelfth of July Orange Order parade is seen putting on a medal during a march through Crumlin Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A member of the Twelfth of July Orange Order parade is seen putting on a medal during a march through Crumlin Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Photographer
Handout .
Location
CORATO, ITALY
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters

Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters
Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
PAMPLONA, SPAIN
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

Runners lead Jandilla bulls during the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Runners lead Jandilla bulls during the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
DALLAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

Dallas Police Chief David Brown pauses during a news conference following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dallas Police Chief David Brown pauses during a news conference following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

The sun sets over Manhattan, aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

The sun sets over Manhattan, aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
DALLAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Theresa May emerges to speak to reporters after being confirmed as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Photographer
Paul Hackett
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron leaves through a rear entrance after a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron leaves through a rear entrance after a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Photographer
Darley Shen
Location
WUHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

A woman stands next to car plates she salvaged from flooded street as she waits to sell them back to their owners, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen

A woman stands next to car plates she salvaged from flooded street as she waits to sell them back to their owners, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Photographer
Handout .
Location
PERTH, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

The balloon of Russian adventurer Fedor Konyukhov is seen after it lifted off in his attempt to break the world record for a solo hot-air balloon flight around the globe near Perth, Australia, in this handout image received July 12, 2016. Oscar Konyukhov/Handout via REUTERS

The balloon of Russian adventurer Fedor Konyukhov is seen after it lifted off in his attempt to break the world record for a solo hot-air balloon flight around the globe near Perth, Australia, in this handout image received July 12, 2016. Oscar Konyukhov/Handout via REUTERS
Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
PAMPLONA, SPAIN
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

People take part in a protest against sexual violence against women during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. The red placard reads "No" in several languages. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People take part in a protest against sexual violence against women during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. The red placard reads "No" in several languages. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
PAMPLONA, SPAIN
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

Spanish bullfighter Lopez Simon prepares to drive a sword into a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish bullfighter Lopez Simon prepares to drive a sword into a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

People clean up debris from a building damaged by the Karrada suicide bomb attack at the site where the incident took place in Baghdad, Iraq July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

People clean up debris from a building damaged by the Karrada suicide bomb attack at the site where the incident took place in Baghdad, Iraq July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

A woman walks past a closed shop painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman walks past a closed shop painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
PAMPLONA, SPAIN
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A reveller is tossed by a wild cow after the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Photographer
Antara Photo Agency
Location
PROBOLINGGO, INDONESIA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

People standing on the edge of the crater while watching the eruption of Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, Indonesia, July 12, 2016. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via REUTERS

People standing on the edge of the crater while watching the eruption of Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, Indonesia, July 12, 2016. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via REUTERS
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
DALLAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A man with a mohawk hair cut and "Back The Blue" written on his head attends a candlelight vigil at Dallas City Hall following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man with a mohawk hair cut and "Back The Blue" written on his head attends a candlelight vigil at Dallas City Hall following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
DALLAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A Dallas police officer removes a picture of slain Dallas police officer Lorne Ahrens after a candlelight vigil at Dallas City Hall following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Dallas police officer removes a picture of slain Dallas police officer Lorne Ahrens after a candlelight vigil at Dallas City Hall following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Dado Ruvic
Location
POTOCARI, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016

Muslim men pray in front of coffins during mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Muslim men pray in front of coffins during mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Photographer
Alaa Faqir
Location
DERAA, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-controlled town of Busra al-Harir, Deraa province, Syria July 11, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-controlled town of Busra al-Harir, Deraa province, Syria July 11, 2016. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
