Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

The Ankara police headquarters is seen through a car's broken window caused by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry turns as he prepares to walk into 10 Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at the positions of Islamic States fighters in the West part of Sirte, Libya, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Bruno Kelly
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Brazilian Navy soldiers attend an exercise on Flamengo beach ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Roxana Casillas, one of the artists behind the Trump Hut, a luxury camping hut modelled on the hairstyle of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, exits the den near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Republican National Convention delegates yell and scream as the Chair announces that the convention will not hold a roll-call vote on the Republican National Convention Rules Committee's report and rules changes and rejects the efforts of anti-Trump forces to hold such a vote, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Jean-Pierre Amet
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A woman spits at the place where the driver of the heavy truck was shot along the Promenade des Anglais on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Jeffrey Dubinsky
Location
Baton Rouge, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Markel Lee gets a "Haircut for Justice" at the Triple S Food Mart at an impromptu memorial for Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Seats for the delegates to the 2016 Republican National convention are reflected in a mirror on the floor of the convention before the start of the first session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears onstage in a blaze of lights at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A truck is parked near a rally supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900 years, at Sunbury, Southern England, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

A dog and its owner are seen on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
ENCNITAS, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Heavy machinery is used as Encinitas lifeguards work to remove the carcass of a large humpback whale that washed ashore in Leucadia, California, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
LUOYANG, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Tents are seen set up along a mountain road during a camping festival in Luoyang, Henan province, China, July 15, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
TAIYUAN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
TAIPEI, TAIWAN
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Police and other emergency personnel work around the wreckage of a bus that crashed en route to Taoyuan airport, just south of the capital Taipei July 19, 2016. REUTERS/A-Kun Li

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Alli McCracken of the activist group Code Pink wrestles with convention attendees as she shouts during the evening session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
BATON ROUGE, USA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Dechia Gerald, wife of slain officer Matthew Gerald, holds her two daughters at a vigil in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ISTANBUL, TURKEY
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan burn an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen hanged by a noose during a pro-government demonstration on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Handout .
Location
BATON ROUGE, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital who deliberately sought out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image taken from video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

A man shows his tooth to an Indian policemen as he seeks permission to see a doctor after he was stopped during a curfew in Srinagar July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

A British Airways passenger aircraft passes in front of the moon as it makes it's landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in west London, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
BERNE, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

The pack of riders cycles during stage 16 of the Tour de France from Moirans-en-Montagne, France to Berne, Switzerland, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
QINGDAO, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

A boy plays on a algae-covered beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Scanpix Denmark
Location
Copenhagen, Denmark
Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016

Participants from different countries take part in the 59th World Santa Convention in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 18, 2016. Scanpix Denmark/Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen/via REUTERS

Photographer
Bernadett Szabo
Location
BUDAPEST, Hungary
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Bathers swim at the Lukacs Bath in Budapest, Hungary June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Larry the cat sits on the front doorstep of Number 10 during a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

