Editor's choice
The Ankara police headquarters is seen through a car's broken window caused by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry turns as he prepares to walk into 10 Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government look at the positions of Islamic States fighters in the West part of Sirte, Libya, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Brazilian Navy soldiers attend an exercise on Flamengo beach ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Roxana Casillas, one of the artists behind the Trump Hut, a luxury camping hut modelled on the hairstyle of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, exits the den near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Republican National Convention delegates yell and scream as the Chair announces that the convention will not hold a roll-call vote on the Republican National Convention Rules Committee's report and rules changes and rejects the efforts of anti-Trump forces to hold such a vote, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman spits at the place where the driver of the heavy truck was shot along the Promenade des Anglais on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Markel Lee gets a "Haircut for Justice" at the Triple S Food Mart at an impromptu memorial for Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Seats for the delegates to the 2016 Republican National convention are reflected in a mirror on the floor of the convention before the start of the first session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears onstage in a blaze of lights at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A truck is parked near a rally supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900 years, at Sunbury, Southern England, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A dog and its owner are seen on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Heavy machinery is used as Encinitas lifeguards work to remove the carcass of a large humpback whale that washed ashore in Leucadia, California, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tents are seen set up along a mountain road during a camping festival in Luoyang, Henan province, China, July 15, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Police and other emergency personnel work around the wreckage of a bus that crashed en route to Taoyuan airport, just south of the capital Taipei July 19, 2016. REUTERS/A-Kun Li
Alli McCracken of the activist group Code Pink wrestles with convention attendees as she shouts during the evening session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Dechia Gerald, wife of slain officer Matthew Gerald, holds her two daughters at a vigil in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan burn an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen hanged by a noose during a pro-government demonstration on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital who deliberately sought out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image taken from video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS
A man shows his tooth to an Indian policemen as he seeks permission to see a doctor after he was stopped during a curfew in Srinagar July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A British Airways passenger aircraft passes in front of the moon as it makes it's landing approach towards Heathrow Airport in west London, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The pack of riders cycles during stage 16 of the Tour de France from Moirans-en-Montagne, France to Berne, Switzerland, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A boy plays on a algae-covered beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants from different countries take part in the 59th World Santa Convention in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 18, 2016. Scanpix Denmark/Mathias Loevgreen Bojesen/via REUTERS
Bathers swim at the Lukacs Bath in Budapest, Hungary June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Larry the cat sits on the front doorstep of Number 10 during a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville