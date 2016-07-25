Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
BATON ROUGE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Four year old Kameron Pitts, nephew and godson of slain Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson, attends the funeral service at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

A Bernie Sanders supporter screams during the Convention Rules Committee report at the start of the first session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

A tiger (R) approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, China. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV

Photographer
Gene Blevins
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

An Afghan man picks up a phone belonging to a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
MARACAY, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student said that pizza was their favourite dish. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
Lisbon, Portugal
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

The Mexican ship Cuauhtemoc is pictured during the Tall Ships Races 2016 parade, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
BATON ROUGE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
ANSBACH, Germany
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Photographer
Darley Shen
Location
XIAOGAN, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

A woman cries as she holds body of a dead pig at a flooded farm in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
MUNICH, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

A man prays beside flowers laid in front of the Olympia shopping mall, where yesterday's shooting rampage started, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Photographer
Pawel Kopczynski
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Photographer
Enrique de la Osa
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

Storm clouds are seen in the sky as people sit on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Photographer
Scott Audette
Location
Miami, United States
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

Hillary Clinton listens to her running-mate Tim Kaine after she introduced him during a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

Welding instructor Darlene Thompson, 45, poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Los Angeles. Only 4.8 percent of U.S. welders were women in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Thompson said: "I honestly don't care whether it [will] be a woman or a male [president]... What I want is someone who is morally and ethically correct... Right now we need a little peace." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Czar Dancel
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Photographer
Stefanie Loos
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

People dance as they participate in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day parade (CSD), in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Photographer
Juan Medina
Location
MORZINE, France
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during stage 20. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

A Palestinian girl aims a pistol as she prepares to fire at a target during a training session for the families of Hamas officials, organized by Hamas-run Security and Protection Service, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Photographer
Jonathan Alcorn
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
BATON ROUGE, United States
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux bows in a moment of prayer at the rear of the hearse carrying the casket of Deputy Brad Garafola, shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinksy

Photographer
Eloy Alonso
Location
GIJON, Spain
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

An Dassault Rafale from the French Air Force flies over San Lorenzo beach during an aerial exhibition in Gijon, northern Spain, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
BUDAPEST, Hungary
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Broken glass and debris are seen inside a restaurant a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Beds are seen inside the athletes' accommodation during a guided tour for journalists to the 2016 Rio Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Scott Audette
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Liz Hart (L) reacts as fellow campaign staffer Andrew Binns proposes on stage at the Wells Fargo Center the day before the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Photographer
Scott Audette
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks at a rally, before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential running mate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, in Miami. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Supporters of Bernie Sanders carry an effigy with his image as they take part in a protest march ahead of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
XI'AN, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Vehicles are seen stranded at a crossroads during a heavy rainfall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

The sun sets over a forest which is shrouded in smoke, from the Siberian Taiga wildfire outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

