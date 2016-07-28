Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A boy rows his makeshift raft in the weed covered Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

Photographer
Vincent West
Location
BILBAO, SPAIN
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Visitors observe the sculpture "That Girl" by U.S. artist Paul McCarthy, at the Hyperrealist Sculpture 1973-2016 exhibition in the Museum of Bellas Artes in Bilbao, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

President Barack Obama takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A man inspects the damaged interior of a home after an explosion took place late Monday in the Kafr Sousa area in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
SCRANTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks past his son Eric Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Daniel Becerril
Location
GARCIA, MEXICO
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

An aspiring Catholic priests Jose Luis Guerra (L) and Jose Luis Fernandez, members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, bless young men during a visit to a neighbourhood in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Photographer
Maxim Shemetov
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Track-and-field athlete Yelena Isinbayeva reacts as she walks past Russian President Vladimir Putin during his personal send-off for members of the Russian Olympic team at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wave from the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton addresses the Democratic National Convention via a live video feed from New York during the second night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
Sagamihara, Japan
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Satoshi Uematsu (C, with a jacket over his head), suspected of a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, is escorted by police officers as he is taken from local jail to prosecutors at Tsukui police station in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato.

Photographer
Scott Audette
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Former President Bill Clinton speaks on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Photographer
Dominick Reuter
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders wears a United States flag outside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Photographer
Chance Chan
Location
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. Picture taken July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Photographer
Handout .
Location
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Bertrand Piccard, is seen before landing in Abu Dhabi to finish the first around the world flight without the use of fuel, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. Jean Revillard, Bertrand Piccard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Senator Bernie Sanders reacts before Vermont announced their delegate count during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
UNINCORPORATED MONTEREY COUNTY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A burned car rests in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur, California, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Mohamad Torokman
Location
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Israeli border police officers stand guard as Israeli machinery demolish Palestinian houses in the West Bank village of Qalandia near Ramallah July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Photographer
Francois Lenoir
Location
GHENT, Belgium
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Belgian scientists Marjolein Vanoppen and Sebastiaan Derese (R) demonstrate the use of a machine that turns urine into drinkable water and fertilizer using solar energy, at the University of Ghent, Belgium, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Children take shelter under a tree as it rains in New Delhi, India, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government uses a drone to observe Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A delegate cries after U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the Democratic presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Supporters of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders protest at the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Charles Mostoller
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A supporter of former Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A nun walks past a poster on the main stage before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Photographer
Ismail Taxta
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A policeman gives instructions near the wreckage of a car destroyed during a suicide bombing near the African Union's main peacekeeping base in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Photographer
Hugh Gentry
Location
HONOLULU, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Four F22 Raptors fly in formation after a mid-air refueling exercise with a KC-135R Stratotanker as they participate in the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry T

Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims dance during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki/via REUTERS

Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
PHILADELPHIA, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean raises his fists as he speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
BIG SUR, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

