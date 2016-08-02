Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Christ the Redeemer is seen through Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen through Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
ZHANGJIAJIE, China
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Himanshu Sharma
Location
AJMER, India
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

A Hindu woman carrying religious offerings walks past a Kalpavriksha tree, believed to be a divine wishing tree, during a festival on the outskirts of Ajmer, India, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A Hindu woman carrying religious offerings walks past a Kalpavriksha tree, believed to be a divine wishing tree, during a festival on the outskirts of Ajmer, India, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

A swimmer spits water out during Olympic practice in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A swimmer spits water out during Olympic practice in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Dave Kaup
Location
OMAHA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she is introduced by Warren Buffett during a campaign rally at the Omaha North High Magnet School in Omaha, Nebraska August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she is introduced by Warren Buffett during a campaign rally at the Omaha North High Magnet School in Omaha, Nebraska August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Jon Nazca
Location
TORRE DEL MAR, SPAIN
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

An F-16 FAB fighter jet from the Belgian Air Force flies over a beach during an airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
An F-16 FAB fighter jet from the Belgian Air Force flies over a beach during an airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Skeletal remains, with iron shackles on their wrists, are laid in a row at the ancient Falyron Delta cemetery in Athens, Greece, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Skeletal remains, with iron shackles on their wrists, are laid in a row at the ancient Falyron Delta cemetery in Athens, Greece, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
SIRTE, LIBYA
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
PURBALINGGA, Indonesia
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

The head of a traditional drug addiction treatment center, Ustad Ahmad Ischsan Maulana, prays with two recovering drug addicts who sit immersed in a herbal bath in Purbalingga, Central Java, Indonesia July 27, 2016. The traditional rehabilitation centre in a village in central Java claims to have treated hundreds of addicts with a routine of herbal teas, baths, prayer, and counselling. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
The head of a traditional drug addiction treatment center, Ustad Ahmad Ischsan Maulana, prays with two recovering drug addicts who sit immersed in a herbal bath in Purbalingga, Central Java, Indonesia July 27, 2016. The traditional rehabilitation centre in a village in central Java claims to have treated hundreds of addicts with a routine of herbal teas, baths, prayer, and counselling. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016

Cast members (L-R) Viola Davis, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Joel Kinnaman attend the world premiere of "Suicide Squad" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Cast members (L-R) Viola Davis, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Joel Kinnaman attend the world premiere of "Suicide Squad" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
MID-AIR, POLAND
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

Pope Francis receives a Panama sombrero from a journalist on the plane as he travels from Poland back to Italy, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Pope Francis receives a Panama sombrero from a journalist on the plane as he travels from Poland back to Italy, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to celebrate an agreement reached by Saleh and the Houthis to form a political council to unilaterally rule the country, in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to celebrate an agreement reached by Saleh and the Houthis to form a political council to unilaterally rule the country, in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
David Mercado
Location
EL ALTO, BOLIVIA
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Skulls are seen at the witch doctor kiosk during the day of offerings to the "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in El Alto, Bolivia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Skulls are seen at the witch doctor kiosk during the day of offerings to the "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in El Alto, Bolivia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

People set fire to an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, to symbolize the destruction of evil, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal August 1, 2016. According to local folklore, the demon Ghantakarna is believed to "steal" children and women from their homes and their neighbourhoods. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
People set fire to an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, to symbolize the destruction of evil, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal August 1, 2016. According to local folklore, the demon Ghantakarna is believed to "steal" children and women from their homes and their neighbourhoods. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Rowers train ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Rowers train ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, U.S. July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, U.S. July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

A rower from Norway trains ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A rower from Norway trains ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Pilgrims rest behind a fence at the Campus Misericordiae during World Youth Day in Brzegi near Krakow, Poland, July 31, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Pilgrims rest behind a fence at the Campus Misericordiae during World Youth Day in Brzegi near Krakow, Poland, July 31, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Ben Nelms
Location
VANCOUVER, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
ATLANTA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Past National Commander Bobby Barrera (L) greets U.S. President Barack Obama as he takes the stage to deliver remarks to the annual national convention of DAV in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Past National Commander Bobby Barrera (L) greets U.S. President Barack Obama as he takes the stage to deliver remarks to the annual national convention of DAV in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Two synchronized divers hit the water while another prepares to dive from the 3m springboard at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Two synchronized divers hit the water while another prepares to dive from the 3m springboard at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »