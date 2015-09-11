Editor's choice
Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman, September 10, 2015....more
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created...more
Residents are seen as they wait for rescue helicopters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mabazi (not pictured) kicks a coloured tear gas canister fired by police to disperse a gathering in Jinja town in eastern Uganda, September 10, 2015. Police in eastern Uganda fired teargas and live...more
A Cook County Sheriff police officer points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members and supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) walk to the southeastern town of Cizre, near Idil in Sirnak province, Turkey, September 10, 2015. Pro-Kurdish politicians, including cabinet ministers, attempted to march to a...more
U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry look down while meeting with a group of veterans and Gold Star Mothers to discuss the Iran nuclear deal at the White House, September 10, 2015. Gold Star Mothers are an organisation of...more
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution...more
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro clash with supporters of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez during a gathering outside the courthouse during his trial in Caracas, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. Some 7,600 migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, entered Macedonia from Greece...more
A damaged vehicle is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. Floods that swept houses off their foundations and crushed others under landslides spread...more
A supporter of Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi wrestles with the gun of a policeman, as riot police disperse a gathering in Jinja town in eastern Uganda, September 10, 2015. Police in eastern Uganda fired teargas and live bullets on...more
Refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on a beach full of life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and...more
Former police officer Michael Slager (C) walks to the defense table during bond hearing, in Charleston, South Carolina, September 10, 2015. Attorneys for Slager, who is charged with killing an unarmed black man who ran from a traffic stop in South...more
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refes fleeing...more
A penitentiary guard looks through a window during a strike in the remand center of Zona 18 in Guatemala City, September 10, 2015. Four thousand guards of the Penitentiary System (SP) from the 22 centers of Guatemala prison went on strike on Thursday...more
A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A child pulls another child in a plastic crate as they cross the border from Hungary to Austria in Nickelsdorf, Austria, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Five-year-old Karkar tries to drink water from a faucet near his home in the Eshash el-Sudan slum in the Dokki neighbourhood of Giza, south of Cairo, September 2, 2015. Residents of the slum clashed with police in late August, when about 50...more
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he appears on the stage at an event to discuss the economy at the Javitz Convention Center in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the "Spasskaya Tower" international military music festival at Moscow's Red Square, Russia, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Los Angeles County Sheriff S.W.A.T. team rush the Chris & Pitts restaurant at the scene of a armed hostage standoff in Downey, California September 10, 2015. Los Angeles-area police shot and likely killed an armed man who had barricaded himself...more
A woman struggles with a child's stroller as a group of immigrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. Macedonia is considering building a Hungarian-style border fence to stem a rising influx of migrants...more
