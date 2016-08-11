Editor's choice
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates with her son after winning her third gold medal in the women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Secret Service officers work to secure Hillary Clinton after a protestor jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ding Ning of China shakes hands with teammate Li Xiaoxia of China after winning their gold medal table tennis match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Xiang Yanmei of China hits her head with the bar as she competes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man counts Venezuelan bolivar notes at a store that sells staple items and food in Pacaraima, Brazil. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
Kyle Chalmers of Australia reacts after winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (not seen) following their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in the men's bantam 56kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Michael Phelps of USA reacts after winning the gold medal in men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ostriches wear masks as they are transported by a truck for relocation in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Simone Biles of USA (C) celebrates with teammates following her floor routine during the women's gymnastics team final. Team USA won gold in the event. REUTERS/Mike Blake
General view of the Olympic diving pool (L) and the pool for the waterpolo and synchronized swimming (R) at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The Taj Mahal is reflected in a puddle in Agra, India August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Dieudonne Wilfred Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon celebrates after winning his bout in men's middle 75kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue as it stands above a public artwork by the French artist JR depicting an athlete high jumping over a high rise building, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at Crown Arena in Fayetteville, North Carolina August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A building crumbles during a controlled demolition conducted to better protect the nearby ancient area of the city in Datong, Shanxi province, China, August 8, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan capsizes in the men's single sculls semifinal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People dance at a pool party during the gay and lesbian Circuit Festival in Vilassar de Dalt, near Barcelona, Spain, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Zhao Minggang of China reacts as he is sponged during his men's middle 75kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a field office for Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Davie, Florida, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A general view of Sitio de Curral dos Romeiros during the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Firefighters with the Kings River Hotshots hike through trees covered in pink fire retardant after building a fire line to protect homes in the Deer Lodge Park area during the Pilot Fire in San Bernardino county near Lake Arrowhead, California, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Burnt incubators stand outside a maternity ward after a fire broke out at Yarmouk hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view shows construction on Mischief Reef in the Spratly islands, in the disputed South China Sea in this July 22, 2016 satellite image released by the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative at Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) to Reuters on August 9, 2016. CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Simone Biles of USA is seen during the women's gymnastics team final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Youths play soccer on a street in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A general view shows rising smoke from a Syrian regime controlled cement factory, in Aleppo, Syria August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Marina Rodriguez of Cuba competes in women's 63kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Andy Murray of United Kingdom reacts as a boy runs on to the court to ask him for an autograph, after he won his match against Juan Monaco of Argentina in men's tennis singles second round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Casey Eichfeld of USA competes in men's single canoe slalom semifinal. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado