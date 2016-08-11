Edition:
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower in New York, U.S., August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Matthew Childs
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kristin Armstrong of USA with her son during the victory ceremony for woman's individual time trail. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
CHRIS KEANE
Location
DES MOINES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Secret Service officers work to secure U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton after a protestor jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Mireia Belmonte of Spain celebrates the woman's 200m butterfly final. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ding Ning of China shakes hands with Li Xiaoxia of China after winning their match in woman's singles table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland celebrates on podium for the cycling road men's individual time trial. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
HANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Children attend a swim training session at Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school Natatorium, where Chinese Olympic swimmer Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

A woman shows the body of her son, who suffers a skin disease, at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured during preliminary men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PACARAIMA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

A man counts Venezuelan bolivar notes at a store that sells staple items and food in Pacaraima, Brazil August 3, 2016. Picture taken August 3, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Burnt incubators stand outside a maternity ward after a fire broke out at Yarmouk hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Kyle Chalmers of Australia reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Photographer
Duarte Sa
Location
Funchal, Portugal
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Civilians, and police officers use water buckets to help extinguish a forest fire near houses at Sao Joao Latrao, Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Yusra Mardini of Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the woman's 100m freestyle. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Carlos Reina (R) and his mother Leida Castillo, play the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" with his cell phone camouflaged in a book due to concerns about theft in Caracas, Venezuela August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Xiang Yanmei of China hits her head with the bar as she competes during woman's 69kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Goalkeeper Branislav Mitrovic of Serbia in action during men's preliminary water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan is hit by Rustam Tulaganov of Uzbekistan during quarterfinals for men's boxing. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDEYEVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kohei Uchimura of Japan is pictured during the men's individual all-around artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Philippe Laurenson
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

A French fireman walks in the road as smoke fills the sky and blocks the sun as fires burn north of Marseille, France, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Manami Doi of Japan competes in woman's one person dinghy. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ines Boubakri of Tunisia celebrates winning the bronze medal for women's foil individual. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
