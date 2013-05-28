Editor's Choice
A Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur costume runs on the field as young boys play an exhibition soccer match during halftime of the MLS soccer game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC in Carson, California May 26, 2013. The dinosaur was on the field to promote the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Damage on the Royal Caribbean ship Grandeur of the Seas is pictured as the ship is docked in Freeport May 27, 2013. A fire broke out on the ship's aft mooring deck in the early hours of Monday morning. The fire was extinguished at 0458 ET, and all 2,224 passengers and 796 crew members were safe and accounted for, according to the company. REUTERS/Vandyke Hepburn
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they move during what they said was an operation to push rebels from the road between Dahra Abd Rabbo village and Castello in Aleppo May 27, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A slightly off-course mother duck leads her ducklings up to the entrance to the West Wing, home to President Barack Obama's Oval Office, on the White House grounds in Washington, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A couple embraces on the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, May 26, 2013. Seven months after Hurricane Sandy, New York's beaches have reopened before the Memorial Day holiday. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A wooden likeness of a World War II era U.S. soldier stands above debris piles around the Veterans Memorial Park in a neighborhood heavily damaged by the May 20 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 27, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Staff iron a Chinese national flag while a U.S. national flag is placed in front of a traditional Chinese painting before a meeting between U.S. National Security Adviser Tom Donilon and Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander F. Yuan/Pool
Flag bearers look on as President Barack Obama speaks during Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
German artist Suisse Marocain poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli aftersquat in Paris April 4, 2013. David Hardy known as Suisse Marocain was here in November 1999, "After the Bourse art squat in Paris, along with Gaspard we looked for a new space and this was empty. We changed the locks, cleaned the house, put paintings up then told the police and opened it every day to the public, it's not our house." A hub of counterculture and one of Paris' most visited centres of contemporary art, the 59 Rivoli aftersquat houses 30 workshops on six floors where the public can freely view international artists in the throes of the creative process. Originally a grand branch of Credit Lyonnais bank at No 59 rue de Rivoli, the building lay abandoned for 15 years before being squatted in 1999 by a collective of artists. A deal with current Parisian mayor saw the building bought by the city and rented back to ten visiting creatives and twenty permanent artists, a deal that officials now want to change. The residents are keen to put up a fight against proposals to alter a system they believe is a global example of compromise between squatters and city officials. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
People look at flowers and flags left in memory of British soldier Lee Rigby at the scene of his murder in Woolwich, southeast London May 27, 2013. One of two men arrested over the murder of a British soldier in a London street was detained in Kenya in 2010 on suspicion of seeking to train with an al Qaeda-linked group in Somalia, Kenyan police said on Sunday. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Workers carry Romania's national flag during a Guinness World Record attempt for the world's biggest national flag in Clinceni, near Bucharest May 27, 2013. The flag, measuring 349.4 per 226.9 meters, established a new Guinness World Record, according to the organisation's officials. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A man runs away as waves whipped up by winds surge past a barrier onto a seaside road in Yantai, Shandong Province, China May 27, 2013. Strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours are hitting Shandong province from Monday to Tuesday, according to the local meteorological authority, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers and firefighters stand near the wreckage of an overturned tour bus in Real del Monte, on the outskirts of Pachuca May 26, 2013. At least 18 tourists died and 16 more were injured when their tour bus crashed after a tyre burst, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of a exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Zoey Eslin poses for a portrait while helping her family repair a family member's grave damaged by the May 20 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 27, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators from the Berri-Otxoak social rights pressure group, dressed as prisoners, talk with each other before taking part in a march against unemployment, poverty and evictions, from the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) headquarters to a Lanbide job centre, in Bilbao May 27, 2013. The banners read (2nd R top) "No to Social Services Cuts" and "The Basque Government condemns us to unemployment, poverty and evictions." REUTERS/Vincent West
Amazon Indians occupy the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 27, 2013. Indians from various tribes returned to force the suspension for the second time in a month, of the dam projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, opposing it for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police officers and Douglas Radcliffe, the Secretary of the Bomber Command Association, stand next to the Royal Air Force Bomber Command Memorial, with black plastic covering graffitti after it was defaced, in London May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Mostafa Khaled, 20, studies by candlelight for his early morning exams during a power cut in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, about 25 km (16 miles) northeast of Cairo May 26, 2013. The Egyptian government said on Wednesday it would supply more gas and diesel to power stations to deal with electricity shortages that have worsened in recent months after the cash-strapped country failed to import enough fuel. Picture taken May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the May 20 afternoon tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Mets David Wright warms up before batting against the New York Yankees during the first inning of their MLB Inter League baseball game at CitiField in New York, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Crystal Palace players celebrate defeating Watford in their Championship play-off final soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Daniel Brands of Germany during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford loses his balance as England's Jonathan Trott (L) looks on during the second test cricket match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
