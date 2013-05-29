Editor's Choice
A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
President Barack Obama hands to an assistant, a teddy bear in Chicago Bears NFL football team colors that was won at an arcade game he played alongside New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on the boardwalk at Point Pleasant in New Jersey, May 28, 2013. Obama and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie teamed up again to tour areas damaged by last year's Hurricane Sandy, giving a boost to a Democratic president enmeshed in scandals at home. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Marines Private First Class Sebastian Rodriguez, a machine gunner from Weapons Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force Darwin (MRF-D), fires a M240 machine gun during a night squad-attack exercise at Kangaroo Flats Training Area in Australia in this U.S. Department of Defense handout provided May 22, 2013. MRF-D Marines used machine gunners, snipers and rifleman to suppress the simulated squad-sized enemy attack. Sgt. Sarah Fiocco/U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via Reuters
Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China have rescued the baby who was lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported, in a case which has sparked anger on social media sites. Footage taken on May 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV
Part of an installation called "Campo de Color" by Bolivian artist Sonia Falcone is pictured during the 55th La Biennale of Venice May 28, 2013. The exhibition runs till September 15. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Swiss air force helicopter transports a mobile water pump during an exercise in front of the nuclear power plant near the northern Swiss town Leibstadt May 28, 2013. The Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) tested, in co-operation with Swiss air force and the power plant operators, the transport of technical emergency equipment by air. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An ethnic Miao minority man shaves another villager's head with a sickle in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, May 22, 2013. The village, an ethnic Miao settlement with a population of 2,200, is believed to be the last community authorized by the Chinese government to keep guns. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Brazilian soccer player Neymar presents Nike's new Hypervenom soccer boots during their launch ceremony in Rio de Janeiro May 28, 2013. Brazil's gifted World Cup hope Neymar is moving to Spanish champions Barcelona, the striker said on May 25. Neymar signed a five-year contract with Barcelona on May 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, a member of the International Space Station (ISS) crew, waves to his daughter as he leaves for a final pre-launch preparation at Baikonur cosmodrome May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A South Korean soldier checks his weapon before a ceremony to commemorate the battle of the Nevada Cities during the Korean War, at the South Korean army 25th Infantry Division in Yangju, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Seoul, May 28, 2013. The Defence Ministry said about 70 veterans from the U.S. and France, and their families attended commemorative events marking the 60th anniversary of the armistice. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Chinese artist He Yunchang (L) talks to a visitor near his installation called "Transfiguration" at the China pavilion during the 55th La Biennale of Venice May 28, 2013. The exhibition runs till September 15. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A member of the "Calle 18" street gang covers his face while squatting next to a wall covered with graffiti in memory of their late members, at the prison in San Pedro Sula May 28, 2013. Two of Honduras' most violent gangs announced a truce on Tuesday, following the example of posses in neighboring El Salvador to try and stem the tide of violence that has turned Honduras into the world's most murderous country. The masked "Calle 18" and "Mara Salvatrucha" gang leaders made separate announcements from within San Pedro Sula prison in northern Honduras, home to the country's most violent criminals. REUTERS Jorge Cabrera
Members of the TUM CREATE group ride a prototype of their VOI scooter at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore May 28, 2013. The electric-powered VOI multipurpose scooter was designed to provide the ease of mobility and affordability of a scooter while offering car-like comfort and protection to the passenger. TUM CREATE is a joint research programme between Germany's Technische Universitat Munchen (TUM) and the NTU. The group is looking to further develop the prototype. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Students walk on bricks laid out along a road after the rain, in a middle school in Shangqiu, Henan province, China May 27, 2013. The 150 metre long road is always flooded after rain in recent years. A project to build a higher road for the students' safety in rain was scheduled last year but has not yet been carried out, according to local media. Picture taken May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A topless man sits atop a wire pole in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 27, 2013. The man was persuaded to get down to ground by one of his fellow villagers after he climbed up and down the pole for three times and threatened to kill himself to keep the police away. Picture taken May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker harvests cannabis plants at a plantation near the northern town of Nazareth May 28, 2013. Marijuana is an illegal drug in Israel. Medicinal use of it was first permitted in 1993, according to the health ministry. Today cannabis is used in Israel to treat 11,000 people suffering from illnesses such as cancer, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease and post traumatic stress disorder, according to Israel's health ministry. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A student protester comforts a girl during a rally demanding Chile's government reform the education system, in Santiago May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of an installation as part of the "S.A.C.R.E.D" exhibition by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during the 55th La Biennale of Venice, in the church of Sant'Antonin in Venice May 28, 2013. The exhibition, which runs till September 15, is made up of installations depicting dissident artist Weiwei's 81-day detention in 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford sits at a city council executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, May 28, 2013. Two top aides quit Ford's office on Monday as the embattled leader of Canada's biggest city faces lingering allegations he was caught smoking crack cocaine on video, accusations he has firmly denied. The departures of the mayor's press secretary and deputy press secretary came just days after Ford fired his chief of staff. The mayor confirmed on Monday that both George Christopoulos and Isaac Ransom left of their own accord. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ethnic Miao man Gun Yuangu, 45, fires his gun during a shooting practice near his house, in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, May 21, 2013. The village, an old ethnic Miao settlement with a population of 2,200, is believed to be the last community authorized by the Chinese government to keep guns. Although people in Basha no longer subsist on hunting, guns and gunpowder pots have become part of their traditional dress, while firing towards the sky is seen as a ritual to welcome guests, according to local media. Picture taken on May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russia's President Vladimir Putin crosses a stream during a walk with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev (not pictured) in Kyrgyzstan's Ala-Archa National Park, some 40 km (25 miles) south of Bishkek May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Ria Novosti/Pool
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (9) passes to teammate Tim Duncan (R) between Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol (L) and Tony Allen during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference final playoff basketball series in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Atlanta Braves Jordan Schafer (R) is safe a second with a double as Toronto Blue Jays Maicer Izturis takes the throw from right field in the first inning of their Interleague MLB baseball game in Toronto May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Lanterns float on the water after being released during a ceremony marking remembrance and reflection, held by the Shinnyo-en Buddhist organization, honoring victims of war, famine, and natural disasters on Memorial Day at Ala Moana beach park in Honolulu, Hawaii May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
