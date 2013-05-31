Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>People carry candles and rosary beads during a procession to celebrate Corpus Christi along a street in Brasilia, Brazil May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A man holds a water hose as he cleans a tank in Azaz near Aleppo, Syria May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>An employee works inside a textile factory in Linhai, Zhejiang province, May 30, 2013. China's slowing factory sector may have barely grown in May amid lacklustre local and foreign demand, a Reuters poll showed, adding to fears that the world's second-largest economy is losing steam. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>A construction worker looks at Pudong financial district as he wait to cross an avenue in Shanghai May 30, 2013. The International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for China this year to 7.75 percent from 8 percent, citing a weak world economy and exports, adding to concerns that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Massachusetts student Amber Born of Marblehead pauses before answering correctly in the semi-final round of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Maryland, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Palestinian Mohammed Jundeya, 17, poses for a photograph in a car repair garage in Gaza City May 30, 2013. Jundeya left school to work as an apprentice in the garage so that he could support his family's income. Apprentice mechanics earn around $100 per month, garage owners said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to members of the Team GB Olympic Water Polo team during a garden party held at Buckingham Palace, central London, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Jonathan Brady</p>

<p>Indian police personnel carry their injured comrade during a clash with supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, in Srinagar May 30, 2013. Dozens of JKLF supporters held a protest on Thursday against the government's decision not to allow JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik to visit the earthquake-affected areas of the Doda region to distribute aid to victims, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A worker pushes a cart past French actors of the International Show Parade theatre company relaxing after a "Red Ladies" performance during the "B.Fit in the Street" theatre festival in downtown Bucharest May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>An employee of a bank takes pictures of Romanian members of the "Extreme Projects" company performing during the "B.Fit in the Street" theatre festival in downtown Bucharest May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Tourists clean their faces with water after police officers released teargas to disperse a protest next to Lima's Cathedral May 30, 2013. Protesters belonging to the public service demanded that Congress to archive a law that will cut their social and labour benefits. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

<p>People kneel on the street as they take part in a Corpus Christi procession in Gora Kalwaria near Warsaw May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>Media mogul Oprah Winfrey (L) and Boston Mayor Thomas Menino share a laugh before Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. Both Winfrey and Menino received honorary degrees during the ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (C) speaks with Pacification Unit Mayor Priscilla Azevedo (R) during a visit to the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Victor R. Caivano/Pool</p>

<p>Farmers shear an alpaca in its enclosure at a zoo in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A participant of the "Diablos Danzantes" (Dancing Devils) of Yare wearing a mask pauses during a dance to mark the Feast of Corpus Christi in San Francisco de Yare, 45 miles (72 km) south of Caracas, May 29, 2013. In an annual tradition to mark Corpus Christi, the Dancing Devils don red garments, grotesque masks and religious amulets, and perform a ritual dance around the town of San Francisco de Yare. Venezuela's Dancing Devils of Corpus Christi is part of UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>The Backstreet Boys (from 2nd L-2nd R) Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and A.J. McLean hold giant panda cubs as they pose for photographs at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province May 30, 2013. The band is currently on a tour in China, including stops in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu etc., local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An uncle (L) and grandmother of Drummer Lee Rigby weep after laying a wreath and reading messages on floral tributes for the soldier near the scene of his killing outside the barracks of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers in Woolwich, southeast London May 30, 2013. Michael Adebowale, 22, appeared in a London court on Thursday charged with the killing of a British soldier on a busy London street last week, which the prosecutor said would be tried as a terrorist act. Adebowale was charged late on Wednesday with the murder of Lee Rigby, a 25-year-old serving soldier, in Woolwich in south-east London on May 22. He also faces a charge of possessing a firearm, a 9.4mm revolver, with intent to cause others to believe that violence would be used.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Tourists stand under umbrellas as they watch the Astronomical Clock at the Old Town Square during a rainstorm in Prague May 30, 2013. Heavy rain is expected throughout central Europe this week. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Soldiers pass their time as they guard the city in Lashio township May 30, 2013. Security forces struggled to control Buddhist mobs who burned Muslim homes on Wednesday for a second day in the northern Myanmar city of Lashio in a dangerous widening of ultra-nationalist Buddhist violence. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Members of the Indonesian media take a break before President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono addresses guests during a dinner ceremony to receive the World Statesman Award from the Appeal of Conscience Foundation in New York, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Muslims sit in a military truck as they escape to a safe place after a riot between Muslims and Buddhists in Lashio township May 30, 2013. Security forces struggled to control Buddhist mobs who burned Muslim homes on Wednesday for a second day in the northern Myanmar city of Lashio in a dangerous widening of ultra-nationalist Buddhist violence. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) hangs from the net after a dunk as Indiana Pacers' George Hill runs back fro the ball during the third quarter in Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference final basketball playoff in Miami, Florida May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

<p>Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Kristina Mladenovic of France during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

