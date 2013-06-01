Editors Choice

Amazon Indians march in front of representatives of the Brazilian government as they block the entrance to the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 30, 2013. Indians from various tribes continued to force the suspension for the second time in a month of the dam projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, and that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. Picture taken May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho