Editors Choice
German riot police scuffle with protestors in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) head quarters during a anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. Several thousand people take part in demonstrations against capitalism...more
German riot police scuffle with protestors in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) head quarters during a anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. Several thousand people take part in demonstrations against capitalism and austerity. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from the sand on his third shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from the sand on his third shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Amazon Indians march in front of representatives of the Brazilian government as they block the entrance to the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 30, 2013. Indians from...more
Amazon Indians march in front of representatives of the Brazilian government as they block the entrance to the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 30, 2013. Indians from various tribes continued to force the suspension for the second time in a month of the dam projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, and that they oppose for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. Picture taken May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Jockey Frankie Dettori on Beatrice Aurore prepares for the Princess Elizabeth Stakes during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jockey Frankie Dettori on Beatrice Aurore prepares for the Princess Elizabeth Stakes during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. Turkish police fired tear gas and water cannon on Friday at demonstrators in central Istanbul, wounding scores of...more
Riot police use tear gas to disperse the crowd during an anti-government protests at Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. Turkish police fired tear gas and water cannon on Friday at demonstrators in central Istanbul, wounding scores of people and prompting rallies in other cities in the fiercest anti-government protests for years. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira tosses his bat after he walked while facing the Boston Red Sox in his first plate appearance of the season, in the second inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 31, 2013....more
New York Yankees batter Mark Teixeira tosses his bat after he walked while facing the Boston Red Sox in his first plate appearance of the season, in the second inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 31, 2013. Teixeira had been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Yanira Maldonado (L), released from a Mexican jail where she was held on drug charges, speaks to reporters next to her husband Gary Maldonado during a news conference in Avondale, Arizona May 31, 2013. Maldonado, who was jailed after marijuana was...more
Yanira Maldonado (L), released from a Mexican jail where she was held on drug charges, speaks to reporters next to her husband Gary Maldonado during a news conference in Avondale, Arizona May 31, 2013. Maldonado, who was jailed after marijuana was found under her bus seat while traveling in Mexico, was released on Thursday after video evidence showed her boarding the vehicle without the drugs, her attorney said. REUTERS/Laura Segall
U.S. President Barack Obama makes remarks on student loans from the White House in Washington May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama makes remarks on student loans from the White House in Washington May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man sleeps on a sidewalk along the streets of Kathmandu May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man sleeps on a sidewalk along the streets of Kathmandu May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A demonstrator reacts as riot police use water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal more
A demonstrator reacts as riot police use water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
New Zealand's Nathan McCullum dives in an attempt to stop the ball during their first one-day international cricket match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London, England May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
New Zealand's Nathan McCullum dives in an attempt to stop the ball during their first one-day international cricket match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London, England May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Song-do Youth Outdoors Theatre in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 31, 2013. The banner reads, "The Great Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are with...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Song-do Youth Outdoors Theatre in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 31, 2013. The banner reads, "The Great Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are with us forever". REUTERS/KCNA
An actor dressed as a knight on a horse takes part in a re-enactment of the ceremonial royal procession with the coronation jewels of King Charles IV from Prague to Karlstejn Castle May 31, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An actor dressed as a knight on a horse takes part in a re-enactment of the ceremonial royal procession with the coronation jewels of King Charles IV from Prague to Karlstejn Castle May 31, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is greeted as she arrives for a visit to the King's Troop at Woolwich Barracks in southeast London May 31, 2013. British soldier Lee Rigby was killed on a busy London street near the barracks last week. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is greeted as she arrives for a visit to the King's Troop at Woolwich Barracks in southeast London May 31, 2013. British soldier Lee Rigby was killed on a busy London street near the barracks last week. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Large clouds are seen as a tornado passes south of El Reno, Oklahoma May 31, 2013. Violent thunderstorms spawned tornadoes that menaced Oklahoma City and its already hard-hit suburb of Moore on Friday, killing a mother and her baby, and officials...more
Large clouds are seen as a tornado passes south of El Reno, Oklahoma May 31, 2013. Violent thunderstorms spawned tornadoes that menaced Oklahoma City and its already hard-hit suburb of Moore on Friday, killing a mother and her baby, and officials worried that drivers stuck on freeways could be trapped in the path of dangerous twisters. One twister touched down on Interstate 40 and was headed toward Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture May 28, 2013....more
A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture May 28, 2013. Commercial fishing has been banned near the tsunami-crippled nuclear complex since the March 2011 tsunami and earthquake. The only fishing that still takes place is for contamination research, and is carried out by small-scale fishermen contracted by the government. Picture taken May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy takes a curve during the second free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello circuit, central Italy, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy takes a curve during the second free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello circuit, central Italy, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Swiss President Ueli Maurer aims at a target at 300 metres (984.25 feet) distance during a shooting exercise together with the Foreign Diplomatic Corps in Switzerland during the 'Eidgenoessisches Feldschiessen' in St Ursen near Fribourg May 31, 2013....more
Swiss President Ueli Maurer aims at a target at 300 metres (984.25 feet) distance during a shooting exercise together with the Foreign Diplomatic Corps in Switzerland during the 'Eidgenoessisches Feldschiessen' in St Ursen near Fribourg May 31, 2013. The annual shooting skills exercise is a several hundred year-old tradition attended by some 120,000 Swiss marksmen throughout Switzerland from May 31 to June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A racegoer reads a racing newspaper ahead of the racing on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A racegoer reads a racing newspaper ahead of the racing on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A farmer ploughs a terrace field with a cow at Chongyi county of Ganzhou, Jiangxi province May 30, 2013. Picture taken May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer ploughs a terrace field with a cow at Chongyi county of Ganzhou, Jiangxi province May 30, 2013. Picture taken May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
San Diego Padres right fielder Chris Denorfia (13) breaks up a doubleplay as Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Emilio Bonifacio is unable to get Chase Headley at first in the 6th inning during their interleague Major League Baseball game in San Diego,...more
San Diego Padres right fielder Chris Denorfia (13) breaks up a doubleplay as Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Emilio Bonifacio is unable to get Chase Headley at first in the 6th inning during their interleague Major League Baseball game in San Diego, California May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A crab is hauled aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, about 25 km (19 miles) south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2013. Operated by 80-year-old Shohei Yaoita and 71-year-old Tatsuo...more
A crab is hauled aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, about 25 km (19 miles) south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2013. Operated by 80-year-old Shohei Yaoita and 71-year-old Tatsuo Niitsuma, the boat's catch will be used to test for radioactive contamination in the waters near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility. Commercial fishing has been banned near the tsunami-crippled nuclear complex since the March 2011 tsunami and earthquake. The only fishing that still takes place is for contamination research, and is carried out by small-scale fishermen contracted by the government. Picture taken May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Beach balls lie around riot police near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. Thousands of demonstrators from the movement cut off access to the ECB in Frankfurt on...more
Beach balls lie around riot police near the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters during an anti-capitalist "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt May 31, 2013. Thousands of demonstrators from the movement cut off access to the ECB in Frankfurt on Friday to protest against policymakers' handling of Europe's debt crisis. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Palestinians enjoy the warm weather at a beach in Gaza City May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians enjoy the warm weather at a beach in Gaza City May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
24 Hours - 29 May 2013
A selection of our best pictures from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.